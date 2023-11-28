Badgers sharp early, then survive lethargic stretch in second half to beat Leathernecks

Wisconsin forward Tyler Wahl is guarded by Western Illinois guard Braden Lamar during the first half Monday at the Kohl Center in Madison.

MADISON – With the start of a brutal three-game stretch on the horizon, Greg Gard’s players methodically took care of business against a lesser foe Monday night at the Kohl Center.

Fresh off its championship at the Fort Myers Tip-Off, Wisconsin took control early against Western Illinois, led by double for the final 6 minutes 23 seconds of the first half and most of the second half in a 71-49 victory.

The unranked Badgers (5-2) can now prep for a home game Saturday against No. 3 Marquette, a road game on Dec. 5 against No. 25 Michigan State and a road game Dec. 9 against No. 2 Arizona.

Buckle up.

BOX SCORE: Wisconsin 71, Western Illinois 49

Western Illinois (2-5) lost to a Big Ten team for the second time in less than a week. The Leathernecks suffered an 84-52 loss Friday at Illinois. Earlier, they suffered a 90-53 loss to SMU.

UW rallied to defeat SMU, 69-61, in the title game of the Fort Myers Tip-Off.

AJ Storr scored 11 of his 13 points in the opening half to help UW build a 16-point lead. Storr attacked the rim several times and hit 4 of 4 free throws as UW hit 13 of 16 attempts overall.

Tyler Wahl and Steven Crowl struggled very early against Western Illinois big man Drew Cisse, who came in with 11 blocks.

Neither Wahl nor Crowl became timid, however, and the duo combined for 25 points and 14 rebounds.

Crowl hit 5 of 7 shots and finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Wahl hit 4 of 5 shots and finished with 12 points and three rebounds.

Chucky Hepburn scored 11 of his 13 points after halftime to spark UW, which was lethargic for the first 9 ½ minutes of the second half. Hepburn hit his last five shots and finished 6 of 9 overall.

Connor Essegian, just 1 of 10 from three-point range entering Monday, hit 2 of 6 attempts and finished with a season-high six points.

The Leathernecks came in third nationally in blocked shots per game (7.2) and finished with just four against UW.

The Badgers set an efficient tone early by hitting their first three shots and 5 of their first 9.

UW built leads of 7-0 and 13-4 and gradually expanded the advantage with efficient offense and solid defense.

When Essegian hit a three-pointer, UW’s lead was 31-14 with 3:12 left in the half.

To that point, the Badgers were 3 of 7 from three-point range, 11 of 19 overall and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line.

UW closed the half with a nice set play after a Western Illinois miss.

Hepburn drove into the lane and dropped the ball off to Crowl. Crowl’s first shot was blocked but he regained possession and went up quickly for a basket and a 35-19 lead.

As well as UW played in the opening half, the first 9 1/2 minutes of the second half were brutal.

UW had two turnovers in its first six possessions and Western Illinois hit 4 of 6 shots to open the half with a 10-4 run and pull within 39-29 with 15:36 left.

With the lead down to 42-34, Crowl hit a three-pointer to spark a 6-0 run to push the lead back to 48-34 with 10:48 left.

Then John Blackwell (five points) made a mistake that typified UW’s second-half start. The talented freshman fouled James Dent on a three-point attempt. Dent hit the shot and the free throw and UW’s lead was back down to 48-38.

That mistake seemed to shake the Badgers out of their lethargy.

Crowl and Hepburn scored four points apiece in an 8-0 run over a span of 2:04 to push the lead back to 56-38.

The lead was back in a comfortable range and the Badgers soon could start preparing Marquette.

