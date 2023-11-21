Wisconsin 65, Virginia 41: Badgers dominate No. 24 Cavaliers in Fort Myers Tip-Off

Wisconsin forward Steven Crowl drives to the basket past Virginia forward Blake Buchanan during their game Monday in the Fort Myers Tip-Off.

Wisconsin’s best game of the season came at an opportune time.

Playing No. 24 Virginia in the opening round of the Fort Myers Tip-Off, the Badgers dominated in almost every important category en route to a 65-41 victory Monday night.

The Badgers moved the ball better and shot it better than the Cavaliers, had their way in the paint and on the glass and put together their best defensive performance this season.

Box score: Wisconsin 65, Virginia 41

"They understand that was a good performance against a really good team," on his postgame radio show. "But I told them, our schedule got us ready for this. As painful as Tennessee and Providence were to go through … you don’t want to have to go through those. But sometimes you figure things our faster when you get your butt kicked.

"We’re probably not in this position tonight if we don’t have those experiences. The guys have done a good job of taking those lessons and staying positive and trying to push to get better."

Virginia entered the game 4-0, thanks largely to its suffocating defense.

The Cavaliers held their first four opponents to 24.7% shooting from three-point range, 33.5% shooting overall and 51.0 points per game.

The Badgers (3-2), struggling from three-point range at 29.0%, hit 3 of 8 attempts (37.5%) in the opening half to help build a 28-18 lead.

They were just getting warm.

The Badgers hit 5 of 10 three-pointers (50.0%) and 15 of 29 shots overall (51.7%) in the second half as they dismantled the Cavaliers. UW finished the game 44.4% from three-point range (8 of 18) and 25 of 62 overall (40.3%).

UW outscored Virginia in the paint, 30-14, and won the rebounding battle, 48-21. UW grabbed 20 offensive rebounds and turned those into 12 second-chance points. UW’s bench outscored Virginia’s, 22-4.

Steven Crowl contributed 15 points and 10 rebounds and dominated the Cavaliers inside. He had nine points and six rebounds in the first half.

"Coaches have been on me about having a dominant mindset," Crowl said during a postgame interview on FS1. "I think they’ve done a good job of being on me about that.

"I think as a team we needed to start a little faster. We didn’t do that in the past couple games. We did a great job today."

Freshman John Blackwell scored 10 points and grabbed four rebounds; Tyler Wahl and Max Klesmit added nine points apiece; AJ Storr contributed seven points, six rebounds and two assists; and Carter Gilmore chipped in four points, two on a one-handed put-back dunk, and four rebounds.

Wahl missed all six shots he took in the opening half but hit 4 of 7 shots after halftime and finished with 10 rebounds to tie Crowl for game-high honors. Chucky Hepburn had six of UW’s 15 assists and zero turnovers in 30 minutes.

"You look – six assists, no turnovers – that tells you the floor general is in control," Gard said. "He has been better at taking command and running the team, which he didn’t do the first couple games.

UW (3-2) plays in the title game at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday against the winner of West Virginia and SMU.

Reece Beekman led the Cavaliers with 17 points.

Virginia hit just 4 of 14 three-pointers (28.6%) and 15 of 41 shots overall (32.6%). The Cavaliers came in shooting 40.6% from three-point range, 48.1% overall and averaging 71.8 points per game.

Virginia's total of 41 points was the lowest for a UW opponent from a major conference since the Badgers recorded a 49-38 victory over Marquette on Dec. 6, 2014.

"It’s been a long time coming," Gard said of his team's defense. "I thought, even through the last couple games, we were getting better. There were little signs. Positioning was better.

"Tonight, a really good team and guys locked in. The scout team did a great job in preparation and our regular guys in the rotation followed the plan and stuck to it."

UW grabbed 10 offensive rebounds, which led to eight second-chance points, got 10 points from the bench and held the Cavaliers to 28.6% shooting from three-point range (2 of 7) and 23.8% shooting overall (5 of 21) building a 28-18 halftime lead.

When Wahl hit a runner with 17 minutes 23 seconds left, UW’s lead had ballooned to 35-22.

But the Cavaliers hit back-to-back three-pointers and took advantage of a pair of UW turnovers to pull within 40-32 with 13:50 left.

How would UW respond?

Not well.

Beekman converted a three-point play to pull the Cavaliers within 40-35 with 12:54 left.

This time, the Badgers answered back.

Crowl scored inside and then blocked a shot. He missed a runner on the baseline but Gilmore cleaned up the miss with a one-handed put-back for a 44-35 lead with 11:41 left.

UW was just getting started.

Blackwell hit two free throws; Hepburn, who missed his first six shots, buried a three-pointer; and Crowl scored inside off a feed from Hepburn.

The lead was 51-35 and Virginia took a timeout with 9:33 left.

The Badgers stayed strong down the stretch, making plays on both ends of the floor, and outscored the Cavaliers, 25-6, over the final 12:27.

"Finish has been the word since last year," Crowl said. "We didn’t finish games. He has been on us about that."

