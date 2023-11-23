Badgers show their talent, mettle in rallying past SMU in title game

Wisconsin forward Steven Crowl is awarded the MVP belt after the Badgers beat Southern Methodist in the championship game of the Fort Myers Tip-Off on Wednesday night.

This victory – over a scrappy SMU team in the title game of the Fort Myers Tip-off – was more impressive than Wisconsin’s dismantling of No. 24 Virginia two days earlier.

The Badgers took control of their opener against Virginia from the opening minutes and maintained control throughout.

Wednesday night at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Florida, was completely different.

The Badgers trailed SMU by as many as 11 points in the first half.

They trailed by 10 points in the second half when Greg Gard called a timeout with 13 minutes 2 seconds left.

They didn’t take their first lead until Chucky Hepburn converted a three-point play with 3 minutes 52 seconds left.

That play by Hepburn was part of an impressive closing run that carried UW to a 69-61 victory.

After an ugly display of offense in the first 20 minutes, the Badgers hit 4 of 10 three-pointers, 15 of 28 shots overall and 11 of 12 free throw after halftime.

BOX SCORE: Wisconsin 69, SMU 61

That allowed them to improve their record to 4-2.

Five players scored in double figures for UW.

Tyler Wahl led UW with 14 points and six rebounds. Max Klesmit scored 12 points, all after halftime. AJ Storr added 11 points. Hepburn finished with 10 points, all in the second half. John Blackwell added 10 points and nine rebounds.

Connor Essegian and Steven Crowl added five apiece. Crowl grabbed eight rebounds.

SMU entered the night averaging 77.2 points per game but shooting just 31.3% from three-point range and 42.3% overall.

The Mustangs were white-hot from three-point range in the first half as they hit 7 of 9 three-pointers (77.8%) in building a 32-24 lead.

Guard Zhuric Phelps, 2 of 21 from three-point range in the Mustangs’ first five games, hit 4 of 4 three-pointers in the opening half.

Phelps led the Mustangs with 19 points but was 0 of 2 from three-point range in the second half.

SMU hit just 1 of 7 three-pointers and 11 of 26 shots overall after halftime.

The Badgers came in shooting 46.2% and averaging 75.4 points per game.

They got three-happy in the opening half and it cost them.

UW hit 1 of 14 three-pointers (7.1%) and the starters were a combined 7-for-24 shooting overall (29.2%).

Gard’s team finished just 5 of 24 from three-point range but had a 40-24 edge in points in the paint and outscored SMU by five points from the free-throw line.

UW came out of the gate ice cold.

The Badgers missed their first eight shots until Crowl scored off an offensive rebound. They were 0 of 4 from three-point range and 1 of 10 overall and trailed, 6-2, with 16:00 left in the half.

SMU built the lead to 15-4 by hitting 4 of 4 three-pointers.

Blackwell, Essegian, Nolan Winter and Kamari McGee all made plays in a 7-0 run to cut the deficit to 15-11 with 11:01 left in the half.

SMU built the lead back to 25-15 with a pair of three-pointers, but Wahl scored inside and Storr converted a three-point play to cut the lead to 25-20 with 1:44 left. The deficit was 28-24 when UW fell asleep in the final seconds of the half.

Samuell Williamson scored on a drive and was fouled by Wahl with three seconds left. He missed the free throw but Phelps got inside Max Klesmit for a tip-in to give the Mustangs a 32-24 lead at the break.

UW’s shooting woes from beyond the arc continued after halftime.

Klesmit, Winter and Essegian all missed from deep, leaving UW 1 of 17 from beyond the arc.

When Jalen Smith hit a three-pointer from the left wing, SMU’s lead was 40-30 with 13:21 left.

Gard called a timeout with 13:07 left to rally his troops.

The move worked.

Blackwell and Klesmit led a rally that eventually resulted in a 46-46 tie. Klesmit hit a three-pointer with 7:56 left, to bring UW back to even.

That ended a streak of 14 consecutive misses and left UW 2 of 20 from beyond the arc.

Klesmit hit another three-pointer to pull UW within 50-49 with 6:06 left.

UW trailed by four when Hepburn buried a three to cut SMU’s lead to 53-52 with 4:36 left. After an SMU miss, Hepburn scored in the lane and was fouled to give UW its first lead, with 3:52 left.

Hepburn hit the free throw for a 55-53 lead. The teams traded baskets until Storr hammered a dunk at the end of a drive. Wahl then came up with a steal and Hepburn hit a three for a 62-57 lead with 1:31 left.

SMU turned the ball over with 1:15 left and Blackwell was fouled seven seconds later. UW hit 7 of 8 free throws in the final 1:08 to put the Mustangs (4-2) away.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Badgers show their talent, mettle in rallying past SMU in title game