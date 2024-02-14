The Wisconsin Badgers end their four-game losing streak with victory over Ohio State

MADISON – Forty minutes of generally solid – and sometimes outstanding – basketball doesn’t erase the damage caused by a four-game losing streak.

Yet Wisconsin coach Greg Gard and his players desperately needed a victory and they played well enough in spurts Tuesday night at the Kohl Center as they built a 13-point halftime lead and extended their advantage to 17 before holding off a late run to hold off Ohio State, 62-54.

How long had it been since the UW players and coaches walked off the court and celebrated a victory?

The last time was Jan. 26 at the Kohl Center after UW handed Michigan State an 81-66 defeat.

"We knew we could come out of it, just the way we were practicing," said Steven Crowl, who helped UW do damage in the lane and on the glass. "I don’t think our confidence really ever wavered.

"Teams go through (slumps) every year. We were one of those teams. We bounced back tonight and hopefully we can keep it going Saturday against Iowa."

The Badgers (17-8, 9-5 Big Ten) finally got their elusive ninth league victory, matching their total for all of last season.

UW moved into sole possession of third place, one-half game behind Illinois (18-6, 9-4) and 2 ½ games behind league-leading Purdue (22-2, 11-2).

The Illini stayed just ahead of UW with a 97-68 victory over Michigan earlier Tuesday.

BOX SCORE: Wisconsin 62, Ohio State 54

Ohio State (14-11, 4-10) suffered its 15th consecutive road loss, dating to last season. The Buckeyes, 0-7 on the road this season, haven’t won a road game since Jan. 1, 2023 (Northwestern).

"Credit to Wisconsin," said Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann, whose team outlasted Maryland in two overtimes on Saturday. "I thought they were tough. Made it difficult for us to score and finish around the rim and (they) hit some timely baskets.

The Badgers entered the night just 23 of 90 from three-point range (25.6%) in their previous four games.

They hit 4 of 10 three-pointers and held Ohio State to 34.6% shooting in building a 34-21-halftime lead and finished 7 of 21 from beyond the arc.

After seeing their last two opponents score a combined 30 points off UW turnovers, the Badgers gave up just eight points off 12 turnovers.

Crowl and AJ Storr combined for 22 points and 12 rebounds in the opening half to spark UW. Crowl finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds; Storr finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Crowl had just two offensive rebounds, but his second came with 1 minute 9 seconds left and UW leading, 57-49. That led to a crucial three-pointer by Chucky Hepburn, off a feed from Crowl.

Storr had six offensive rebounds, which helped UW to a 17-7 edge in second-chance points, and hit 6 of 8 free throws. He hit 4 of 9 shots and took just 1 three-pointer, a wide-open shot off good ball movement.

"I thought AJ was really good," Gard said. "For as hard as we’ve been on him, he really responded in terms of taking good shots and being aggressive at the rim...

"He was wired tonight and dialed in, which was good to see."

Crowl and Tyler Wahl (10 points, seven rebounds and three assists) combined to hit 10 of 16 two-point shots and hurt the Buckeyes in the lane area for most of the game.

"That was demanded," Gard said when asked about getting Crowl the ball near the basket. "It wasn’t a suggestion. It was a mandate. Throw him the ball. Throw Tyler the ball."

Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl (5) is double-teamed by Ohio State forward Devin Royal (21) and guard Dale Bonner (4) during the first half of their game Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Guards Max Klesmit and Hepburn, a combined 1-for-11 shooting in the loss Saturday at Rutgers, contributed in varied ways Tuesday.

Klesmit hit 2 three-pointers in the opening half and finished with eight points, though he missed 8 of 10 shots. However, he made life miserable for Jamison Battle.

Battle came in at 14.2 points per game on 45.8% shooting. He finished 1 of 3 from three-point range and 1 of 6 overall for three points.

"He is chasing screens, getting over them," Hepburn said of Klesmit. "He is really frustrating him. I don’t even know what he had tonight. Three points? That is really good. I’m really proud of him for the effort."

Hepburn didn’t score in the opening half but contributed four rebounds, three assists, a steal and terrific defense in the first 20 minutes.

Hepburn hit a pair of huge three-pointers in the second half and finished with a marvelous line: nine points, seven assists, five rebounds, two steals and no turnovers in 39 minutes. His defense against Bruce Thrornton was outstanding.

With Hepburn hounding him all over the court, Thornton (15.8 ppg) was held to two points in the first half. He finished with a team-high 18 points but hit just 8 of 19 shots.

"My main goal is to take the point guard out of the game, because that kind of disrupts their rhythm," Hepburn said. "My (offensive) game will come throughout the game. My main goal is to make sure we run our offense right and get the best shot and to defend as best as I can."

John Blackwell (7.9 ppg, 3.2 rpg), who suffered an apparent hip injury against Purdue, was held out for the second consecutive game. Nolan Winter (five points) was the only UW reserve to score.

After UW pushed the lead to 43-26 early in the second half, the closest Ohio State came was 50-45 with 9:50 left.

Hepburn hit the first of his big three-pointers to push the lead to eight. His second three-pointer pushed the lead to 11 and UW was in the clear.

"I didn’t think they would go away quietly," Gard said. "They’re too talented of a team and coming off Saturday’s win against Maryland they were feeling better about themselves.

"We had to put 40 minutes – specifically defensively – together and were able to do enough their at the end to get the lead back up."

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Badgers end four-game losing streak with victory over Buckeyes