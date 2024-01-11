Advertisement

Live: Wisconsin vs. Ohio State, game updates

Jeff Potrykus, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

With an offense that has scored at least 80 points in three straight games, the No. 15 Wisconsin Badgers (11-3, 3-0 Big Ten) visit Ohio State (12-3, 2-2).

UW center Steven Crowl is questionable.with a knee injury. The Badgers are the only remaining team without a loss in Big Ten play. Follow our updates from Columbus.

