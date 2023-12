After a victory over Marquette Saturday, No. 23 Wisconsin opens its Big Ten season at Michigan State Tuesday night in East Lansing.

The game is available for viewing only on the Peacock streaming service.

Follow Jeff Potrykus on X (formerly Twitter)

Wisconsin Badgers guard Chucky Hepburn dribbles the ball during the second half against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at the Kohl Center.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin vs. Michigan State in Big Ten opener, game updates