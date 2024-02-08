No. 9 Wisconsin's third straight loss comes against the worst team in the Big Ten

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Forget about poll rankings, NCAA seeding and a run at the Big Ten regular-season title.

What is relevant – and mystifying – is that Wisconsin is mired in a stretch of disjointed basketball.

The No. 9 Badgers couldn’t get many stops early, which gave unranked Michigan momentum and confidence. The Wolverines parlayed that into a 72-68 victory Wednesday night, with guard Dug McDaniel hitting two free throws with 9.9 seconds left to clinch the victory.

Box score: Michigan 72, Wisconsin 68

How bad of a loss was this?

Michigan (8-15, 3-9) entered the night having lost five consecutive games and 10 of its last 11.

The only victory in that stretch was an eight-point decision over an Ohio State team that is 3-9 in the league, 13-10 overall and circling the drain.

The Badgers (16-7, 8-4 Big Ten) are mired in a three-game losing streak for the first time this season. The loss dropped UW into third place in the league, one-half-game behind idle Illinois (17-5, 8-3). The Illini play Saturday at Michigan State.

Michigan led for 33 minutes 1 second and overcame 48-44 deficit in the second half.

AJ Storr, who missed 11 of 15 shots in the loss to Purdue, hit 7 of 14 shots Wednesday and led UW with 20 points.

Tyler Wahl contributed 12 points, four rebounds and two assists.

Steven Crowl, limited to a combined eight shots and nine points in the previous two games, struggled early Wednesday with a pair of turnovers. He got into foul trouble in the second half and finished with three points and four rebounds.

Guards Chucky Hepburn and Max Klesmit contributed 17 and 10 points, respectively.

UW’s bench accounted for just six points.

Michigan forward Tarris Reed Jr. shoots on Wisconsin forwards Nolan Winter (31) and Tyler Wahl in the first half Wednesday night.

Michigan shot 53.8% in the opening half, cooled to 36.0% in the second half but hit 19 of 25 free throws to hold on.

McDaniel, available only for home games because of an academic issue, scored 11 of his team-high 16 points in the opening half to spark the Wolverines.

Big men Olivier Nkamhoua and Tarris Reed Jr., averaging a combined 24.4 points and 14.0 rebounds per game, combined for 20 points and 18 rebounds. Will Tschetter added 11 points and Terrance Williams II hit several big shots late in the clock and finished with 10 points and six rebounds.

Michigan, which likely needed a confidence boost, got off to a hot start shooting. That was the worst possible scenario for UW.

The Wolverines hit 7 of their first 9 shots in building a 16-13 lead 6 minutes 14 seconds into the game and parlayed that into a 37-33 halftime lead.

Meanwhile, UW had turnovers on its second, third and fourth possessions of the game and had a handful of defensive breakdowns.

Led by McDaniel, the Wolverines eventually pushed their lead two nine points two times – at 29-20 and 31-22.

A three-pointer by Klesmit sparked a 9-2 run as UW pulled within 34-31.

When Wahl scored inside, Michigan’s lead was down to 34-33 with 2:02 left.

UW had a chance to take the lead, but Hepburn missed a contested drive and Tschetter converted a three-point play for a 37-33 lead.

Michigan entered the night having led at halftime in nine of 11 league games, by an average of 5.8 points. The Wolverines lost seven of those games, however, thanks to being outscored by a combined 113 points after halftime.

The Badgers scored on their first three possessions after halftime to pull within 40-39 and Michigan called a timeout with 17:57 left.

Crowl went to the bench with his third foul with 17:46 left but UW continued the scoring binge with baskets from Hepburn (drive) and Storr (lob from Wahl) for a 43-42 lead with 16:14 left in the half.

The Badgers finally appeared crisp and confident.

UW trailed, 49-48, when Crowl tried to back down his man but was called for a charge, his fourth foul of the game, with 11:36 left.

The Badgers put Michigan in the bonus with 9:19 left in the game, and led by Reed and Tschetter the Wolverines went on a 16-4 scoring run to turn a four-point deficit into a 60-52 lead with 7:23 left.

Crowl returned with 6:02 left and UW down by six. He immediately missed a hook and Tschetter buried a three-pointer to push the lead to 63-54 with 5:45 left.

UW took a quick timeout but Klesmit missed a three-pointer. He got another chance after Michigan failed to score and this time it a three-pointer to cut the deficit to 63-57. After a Michigan score Hepburn it a three and UW was within 65-60.

UW had a chance to cut into the defict after Michigan had another empty possession, but Storr threw the ball away and Klesmit was called for a foul against Williams with 3:26 left.

Williams hit both free throws for a 67-60 lead and UW was in trouble.

Down by five, Wahl went to the line for bonus free throws. He missed the first, but Storr got the rebound and scored to pull UW within 67-64.

After a Michigan turnover, Hepburn’s drive was blocked and Michigan called a timeout with 23 seconds left on the shot clock and 1:22 left in the game.

McDaniel hit a tough runner with 1:14 left the Wolverines led, 69-64. Klesmit was fouled with 1:05 left and made both free throws to cut the deficit to 69-66.

Could UW get a stop? Yes, as McDaniel missed a runner down the left side of the lane.

UW then called a timeout with 23 seconds to shoot and 43.6 seconds left in the game.

Hepburn missed a three-pointer from the key and Klesmit was forced to foul McDaniel with 19.5 seconds left.

McDaniel made 1 of 2 and the lead was 70-66. Hepburn was fouled in the lane with 11.2 seconds left and made both free throws.

Now UW had to defend. Michigan couldn’t get the ball in and called its last timeout.

The Wolverines got the ball into McDaniel and he was fouled with 9.9 seconds left. A 79.1% free-throw shooter, McDaniel made both shots. UW trailed by four, Klesmit missed a contested three and the Badgers were done.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin Badgers lose to Michigan 72-68 in Big Ten men's basketball