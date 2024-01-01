Live: Wisconsin vs. LSU in the ReliaQuest Bowl, game updates

Happy New Year!

The Wisconsin Badgers will help kick off the slate of Jan. 1 bowl games with a late-morning matchup with LSU in the ReliaQuest Bowl from Tampa.

Nov 25, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Tanner Mordecai (8) makes a pass against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the first quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

You can follow the action during the game here.

Wisconsin vs LSU football game time

The Badgers and Tigers kick off the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa at 11 a.m.

What channel is Wisconsin vs. LSU Monday?

TV: ESPN2

Stream: You can stream the game on the ESPN App through your television or streaming carrier. FUBOTV also offers a free trial.

The announcing team of Brian Custer (play-by-play), Rod Gilmore (analyst) and Lauren Sisler (field reporter) will call the action.

How can I listen to the Wisconsin vs. LSU game on the radio?

Radio: FM-97.3 and AM-920 in Milwaukee and AM-1310 and FM-101.5 in Madison, plus a statewide network of stations.

Matt Lepay (play-by-play), Mark Tauscher (analyst) and Patrick Herb (sideline reporter) will be on the call for the game

Wisconsin vs. LSU predictions by Journal Sentinel reporters

Jeff Potrykus: LSU 31, Wisconsin 21

Mark Stewart: LSU 27, Wisconsin 14

Take a closer look at our reasoning for the picks.

Wisconsin 2023 football schedule

Date, time Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 vs. Buffalo, W, 38-17 (1-0) Saturday, Sept. 9 at Washington State, L, 31-22 (1-1) Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. Georgia Southern W, 35-14 (2-1) Friday, Sept. 22 at Purdue W, 38-17 (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten) Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Rutgers W, 24-13 (4-1, 2-0) Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Iowa L, 15-6 (4-2, 2-1) Saturday, Oct. 21 at Illinois W, 25-21 (5-2, 3-1) Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Ohio State L, 24-10 (5-3, 3-2) Saturday, Nov. 4 at Indiana L, 20-14 (5-4, 3-3) Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Northwestern L, 24-10 (5-5, 3-4) Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Nebraska W, 24-17 (6-5, 4-4) Saturday, Nov. 25 at Minnesota W, 28-14 (7-5, 5-4)

LSU 2023 football schedule

Date, time Opponent Sunday, Sept. 3 vs. Florida State in Orlando, L, 45-24 (0-1) Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. Grambling State, W, 72-10 (1-1) Saturday, Sept. 16 at Mississippi State, W, 41-14 (2-1, 1-0 SEC) Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. Arkansas, W, 34-31 (3-1, 2-0) Saturday, Sept. 30 at Ole Miss, L, 55-49 (3-2, 2-1) Saturday, Oct. 7 at Missouri, W, 49-39 (4-2, 3-1) Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Auburn, W, 48-18 (5-2, 4-1) Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Army, W, 62-0 (6-2) Saturday, Nov. 4 at Alabama, L, 42-28 (6-3, 4-2) Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Florida, W, 52-35 (7-3, 5-2) Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Georgia State, W, 56-14 (8-3) Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Texas A&M, W, 42-30 (9-3, 6-2)

