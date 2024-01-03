Tyler Wahl scores 19 points as Wisconsin pulls away in second half to be Iowa

MADISON – Greg Gard isn’t going to archive video of this game in the section of his library labeled aesthetically pleasing basketball.

Wisconsin in the opening half looked like a team that hadn’t played in 10-plus days, with turnovers and missed shots coming in bunches.

The Badgers battled back to forge a halftime tie, however, and then gradually regained their form to grind out an 83-72 victory over Iowa as four of the five starters scored in double figures Tuesday night at the Kohl Center.

The Badgers (10-3, 2-0 Big Ten) extended their winning streak against Iowa to four games and won for the ninth time in 10 games this season.

Iowa (8-6, 0-3) had won its last three games, all against non-conference foes. The Hawkeyes’ three Big Ten losses have come against UW, Purdue and Michigan.

Steven Crowl and Tyler Wahl, averaging a combined 23.6 points and 13.1 rebounds per game, were outstanding Tuesday.

Wahl hit 11 of 13 free throws and finished with 19 points, eight rebounds and two assists. Crowl contributed 14 points, 11 rebounds and two assists.

AJ Storr, coming off a college-high 29 points against Chicago State, finished with 16 points. He hit just 1 of 6 three-pointers but finished 7 of 13 overall.

Guard Max Klesmit, shooting just 31.8% from three-point range and 39.1% overall, hit 4 of 8 shots and 6 of 8 free throws for 15 points and four assists.

Junior guard Chucky Hepburn, who appeared to suffer a groin injury on Dec. 22 against Chicago State, got the start. He was limited to 10 minutes in the first half because of foul trouble and finished with four points, three assists, two rebounds and two steals.

BOX SCORE: Wisconsin 83, Iowa 72

The Badgers came in averaging just 9.8 turnovers per game. They had three in the first two minutes and eight in the opening half. UW finished with13 and Iowa had 14 points off those miscues.

UW turned 14 Iowa turnovers into 24 points and hit 20 of 26 free throws after halftime and 25 of 35 overall.

The Hawkeyes came in having hit the 100-point mark five times this season and averaging 87.8 points per game.

Tony Perkins led three Iowa players in double figures with 25 points.

Freshman forward Owen Freeman (9.7 ppg, 5.2 rpg) hurt UW throughout the game. He had 10 points and seven rebounds in the first half and finished with 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Guards Payton Sandfort (13.8 ppg) had nine early points but was scoreless in the second half.

The Badgers were particularly sloppy early.

They had three turnovers on their first seven possessions. The Hawkeyes turned those mistakes into six points and an 11-4 lead.

The turnovers kept coming but UW took its first lead of the game when Crowl followed his own miss with a basket for a 19-18 lead with 7:34 left.

Iowa also hurt UW on the offensive glass.

Freeman scored inside to give the Hawkeyes a 29-26 lead and then grabbed an offensive rebound, which led to a three-pointer by Perkins for a 32-26 lead with 2:07 left.

Gard quicky called a timeout.

Klesmit responded with a three-pointer – UW’s first in eight attempts – and then hit 1 of 2 free throws. Storr dunked at the end of a powerful drive to forge a 32-32 tie with 47 seconds left.

Iowa got three shots on its final possession, but all three missed.

Neither team was sharp in the first 20 minutes.

UW had 12 points off eight Iowa turnovers; the Hawkeyes had 10 points off eight UW turnovers.

Neither team could establish control in the second half.

UW missed two chances to build on a four-point lead but John Blackwell and Storr missed three-pointers.

Carter sparked an 8-0 UW run with an offensive rebound off a missed free throw, which led to a three-pointer by Crowl, and two free throws. That helped UW take a 61-52 lead with 10:26 left.

Hepburn had a steal and a pass off the backboard to Storr for a dunk and then another basket off an Iowa turnover for a 65-55 lead with 8:26 left.

UW’s lead was down to six after back-to-back baskets by Perkins but Wahl responded with a hard drive for a basket and then a steal. He was fouled and hit both free throws for a 69-59 lead with 7:01 left in the game.

From that point on, UW answered every Iowa run with a basket or a trip to the free-throw line.

A masterpiece? Hardly. But UW found a way to win after a lengthy layoff.

Wisconsin guard AJ Storr hangs on the rim after throwing down a dunk against Iowa during the first half Tuesday night in Madison. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Badgers find their form in second half to pull away from Iowa