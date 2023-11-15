Badgers can't overcome early struggles on both ends, suffer ugly loss at Providence

Wisconsin players are left standing as watching as Providence forward Bryce Hopkins goes up for an uncontested lay up during the first half Monday.

PROVIDENCE, RI – Greg Gard highlighted several areas in which he hoped to see improvement in Wisconsin’s third game of the season.

Better defense. More efficient offense, specifically more points in the paint and from the free-throw line.

Long before the second media timeout Tuesday night at Providence, it was clear Gard didn’t like what he was seeing.

Providence hit 4 of 6 three-pointers and 8 of 12 shots early to build a 12-point lead, led by 16 at the break and cruised to a 72-59 victory over UW.

That came three days after UW allowed Tennessee to shoot 50% in an 80-70 victory at the Kohl Center.

BOX SCORE: Providence 72, UW 59

To be blunt, the Badgers (1-2) played in the first half as if they didn’t belong on the same floor as the Friars (3-0).

The Friars led by as many as 20 points, hit 60% of their three-point attempts (6 of 10), 62.3% of their shots overall (12 of 19) and attempted 14 free throws.

UW, which struggled with the Friars’ quickness and tenacity on both ends, made 1 of 11 three-pointers (9.1%), 11 of 30 shots overall (26.7%) and didn’t get to the free-throw line until 1 minute 7 seconds left in the half.

Gard and his staff have plenty of work to do before UW hosts Robert Morris on Friday night.

UW’s starters were a combined 0 of 7 from three-point range and 4 of 23 overall in the decisive first half.

That included veteran big men Tyler Wahl (1 of 7) and Steven Crowl (1 of 4) hitting a combined 2 of 11 shots.

UW is deeper this season but is not going to win many games with its starters struggling to score for an entire half.

The starters finished a combined 13-of-43 shooting.

Guards AJ Storr (22 points) Chucky Hepburn (eight points) and Max Klesmit (0 points) were a combined 2 of 10 from three-point range and 9 of 29 overall.

Wahl (six points) and Crowl (four points) finished a combined 4 of 14.

Connor Essegian, limited to two field-goal attempts and four points in 11 minutes against Tennessee because of back issues, played six minutes Tuesday. He missed all three shots he took.

Freshman John Blackwell kept UW relatively close with nine points and four rebounds in the opening half. He finished with 11 points and five rebounds.

UW’s final shooting numbers: 5 of 20 from three-point range and 21 of 62 overall.

Providence’s top three scorers – Devin Carter, Jayden Pierre and Bryce Hopkins – combined to average 37.5 points per game in the Friars’ first two games. They had a combined 25 points in the first 12:05 Tuesday to help the Friars build a 33-15 lead.

Carter finished with 21, Hopkins with 16 and Pierre with 13. That trio combined ot hit 16 of 27 shots.

Reserve forward Josh Oduro hit 6 of 6 shots and added 13 for the Friars.

The lead reached 25 points in the second half and the closest UW got was 15 on a three-pointer by Storr with 8:26 left and UW was done.

The ugly loss had to leave the UW players and coaches what they need to do to play better basketball.

