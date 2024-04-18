Live: Wild wrap regular season vs. Seattle, follow on Gameview
Clark's endorsement deal with Nike is set to dwarf her WNBA salary.
The Lions' new uniforms got released prematurely.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde discuss the latest news with the spring transfer portal, Colorado losing more players, and Michigan receiving punishment for their recruiting investigation.
Andy Behrens recaps the final baseball mock draft for the Yahoo Fantasy crew ahead of the season, where one team definitely stood out.
Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson & Jori Epstein to pull back the curtain on the latest news from around the NFL. The trio start off with a report that New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft told Arthur Blank not to hire Bill Belichick, as they dive into how the relationship between Belichick and Kraft fractured over time and what it means for Belichick's future. In other news, Justin Jefferson was absent from voluntary workouts, sparking a conversation as to what it would take to acquire possibly the best young wide receiver in the league. Later, Charles dives into some digging he's been doing on the New York Giants' quarterback evaluations and whether or not they could end up taking one early in the draft, which leads to a conversation on Jori's latest piece around how quarterback evaluations are changing (and speeding up). Charles finishes off the show with what he's hearing on this year's weak running back class and how it could make history (in a bad way).
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie offers his full-scale breakdown for the upcoming weekend of the MLB season, including matchups to target and starters to stream.
We break down the first-round series between the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers and make our series prediction.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top third basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
With the first week of the fantasy hockey playoffs in full swing, there just isn't much benefit to holding onto these injured players.
The Yahoo Fantasy pod is officially diving into draft season coverage. Every Thursday until the draft, Charles McDonald will be joining the show to break down the class at each skill position. We start, of course, with QBs. Matt Harmon and McDonald dissect the top prospects in this year's class as well as guys to know on day two and three.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie breaks down pitching strategy for the first full week of the 2024 MLB season.
Byron Buxton and the Orioles turned a negative into a positive on Wednesday.
Ready to take your fantasy baseball draft prep to the next level? We've got you covered with everything you need for 2024?
It's time to boost those fantasy baseball rosters. Andy Behrens offers eight players to consider adding in all leagues.
Start the fantasy hockey week right with these pickups, led by a productive defenseman on the Maple Leafs.
Clark and Bueckers have been the centers of attention since stepping foot on their respective campuses. They may have to go through each other to win it all this year.
With just a couple days left until MLB Opening Day in full, Fred Zinkie highlights nine players who could tell the story of 2024 fantasy baseball.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top catchers ranked going into the 2024 season.
The NHL Board of Governors is expected to approve the sale to Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith on Thursday.
Scott Pianowski debuts The Fantasy Baseball Buzz, a weekly series analyzing the biggest stories across MLB. This week, the Dodgers' leadoff man's scorching start.