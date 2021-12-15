Live: Who's signing with Ohio State football on National Signing Day

Ohio State football will have a good idea what the 2022 roster will look like after Wednesday as the Buckeyes expect to sign 19 players on the first National Signing Day for football players in the Class of 2022.

The Buckeyes had the No. 2 class in 2021 and the No. 5 class in 2020, according to 247 Sports composite rankings, as third-year coach Ryan Day has continued to find success in recruiting since taking over for Urban Meyer.

Ohio State entered Wednesday with the fourth-best class in the country, headlined by a pair of 5-star, in-state defensive players and four 4-star wide receivers signing on to the program.

On Tuesday, Ohio State landed 4-star defensive lineman Caden Curry from the state of Indiana to the class, the 88th-ranked player at 247 Sports in the class.

Will there be more additions outside of the players who have already committed to Ohio State?

Follow all the National Signing Day news with live update.

CJ Hicks signs with Ohio State

Hicks is the top-rated prospect in Ohio State's recruiting class. The No. 2 ranked linebacker in the country, he is 6-3, 215 pounds and played for Archbishop Alter in Dayton.

Kye Stokes signs with Ohio State

Stokes is a four-star athlete, who OSU projects as a safety. He is 6-2, 185 pounds and played for Armwood in Seffner Florida.

Ryan Turner signs with Ohio State

Turner is a four-star cornerback. He is 6-0, 180 pounds and played for Chaminade-Madonna Prep in Hollywood, Florida.

The next great Buckeye from the Sunshine State. ☀️@RyanTurner_20 is official ‼️#BOOM22 pic.twitter.com/hIxKlPj13G — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 15, 2021

Kojo Antwi signs with Ohio State

Antwi is a four-star wide receiver. He is 6-0, 190 pounds and played for Lambert High School in Suwanee, Georgia.

Jyaire Brown signs with Ohio State

Brown is a four-star cornerback. He is 6-0, 178 pounds and played for Lakota West High School.

Ohio State's Mark Pantoni is ready

The Buckeyes' director of player personnel is Mark Pantoni, and in his typically subtle way, he has indicated that OSU is ready for the letters of intent to start rolling in.

How does Ohio State's 2023 recruiting class look right now?

Looking way ahead, as of now, Ohio State has two commitments in its 2023 class. Tight end Tyler Lockwood of Independence, Tennessee, (4-star) and Dayton Wayne standout lineman Joshua Padilla (4-stars) have committed to OSU.

What to expect this signing day

Ohio State is right now poised to land letters of intent from 19 prospects. Entering this morning, 247Sports had the Buckeyes with the No. 4 recruiting class in the country and No. 1 in the Big Ten.

Safety Zion Branch, who played for Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas, is scheduled to make an announcement today as to whether he will attend USC, Ohio State or Oklahoma, but he is expected to choose the Trojans.

OSU coach Ryan Day speaks to the media around 1 p.m. And the Big Ten Network has a signing day show that airs starting an hour later.

The 10-highest rated recruits to sign with Ohio State

The recruiting ranking era began in the early 2000s. Here are the 10 highest-rated players to sign with Ohio State.

Quinn Ewers, QB, Southlake Carroll High School (2021) Terrelle Pryor, QB, Jeannette High School, (2008) Ted Ginn Jr., WR, Cleveland Glenville (2004) J.T. Tuimoloau, DL, Sammamish (Wash.) Eastside Catholic (2021) Jack Sawyer, DL, Pickerington North High School (2021) Julian Fleming, WR, Catawissa (Pa.) Southern Columbia High School (2020) Noah Spence, DE, Harrisburg (Pa.) Bishop McDevitt (2012) Nick Bosa, DE, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas (2016) Beanie Wells, RB, Akron Garfield High School (2006) Sam Maldonado, RB, Harrison (NY.) High School (2000)

