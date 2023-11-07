Watch Ryan Day press conference ahead of Ohio State vs. Michigan State

Ohio State will host another prime time Big Ten matchup Saturday night.

Returning home after a 35-16 road win against Rutgers Saturday, the Buckeyes will try for its 10th win of the season at Ohio Stadium against Michigan State at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Ohio State will try and extend its win streak against the Spartans to eight games, having won each of the past six meetings by at least 24 points.

The Buckeyes are one of seven undefeated teams that remain in FBS, along with Georgia, Michigan, Florida State, Washington, James Madison and Liberty.

Ohio State opened as a 30.5-point favorite against Michigan State.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day held his weekly press conference Tuesday at noon to preview the Buckeyes' matchup against Michigan State. Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles followed Day at the podium.

Watch Day's press conference here.

