Live: Watch Ryan Day press conference ahead of Ohio State vs. Michigan

The Ohio State-Michigan game is Saturday.

The Buckeyes will travel to Ann Arbor to try for their first win against the Wolverines since 2019.

Ohio State had an eight-game win streak against Michigan from 2012-19 before the Buckeyes were outscored by the Wolverines 87-50 in the past two meetings.

Last season, Ohio State led Michigan 20-17 at halftime before allowing four second-half touchdowns to lose 45-23.

Heading into the 2023 edition of "The Game," Ohio State is 3.5-point underdogs.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day will hold his weekly press conference at noon Tuesday to preview the Buckeyes' matchup against Michigan. Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles is scheduled to follow Day.

