Live: Watch Ryan Day press conference ahead of Ohio State vs. Rutgers

Ohio State will try and continue its win streak in Piscataway, New Jersey Saturday afternoon.

Coming off a 24-10 road win against Wisconsin, the No. 3 Buckeyes will try for their 10th-straight win against Rutgers since the Scarlet Knights joined the Big Ten in 2014.

Ohio State is one of eight undefeated FBS teams remaining along with Georgia, Michigan, Florida State, Washington, Air Force, James Madison and Liberty.

Ohio State opened as a 18.5-point favorite ahead of its road meeting against Rutgers at noon Saturday on CBS.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day will hold his weekly press conference Tuesday at noon to preview the Buckeyes' matchup against the Scarlet Knights. Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles is scheduled to follow Day at the podium.

