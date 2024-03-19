Advertisement

Watch Ryan Day press conference, Ohio State coach gives spring practice updates

colin gay, columbus dispatch
·2 min read
1

After a week off for spring break, Ohio State is back on the practice field for spring football.

Tuesday marks the Buckeyes' third of 15 spring practices which ends with the team's spring game April 13 at Ohio Stadium.

Watch Ryan Day press conference stream here

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day held a press conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday to address the Buckeyes' progress throughout spring.

Watch the press conference on the Columbus Dispatch's YouTube channel.

Ohio State spring practice schedule

Here's when Ohio State is scheduled to practice this spring:

  • March 5

  • March 7

  • March 19

  • March 21

  • March 23

  • March 26

  • March 28

  • March 30 — Student Appreciation Day practice

  • April 1

  • April 3

  • April 5

  • April 8

  • April 10

  • April 12

  • April 13 — Spring Game

Ohio State football schedule 2024

  • Aug. 31: Ohio State vs. Akron; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

  • Sept. 7: Ohio State vs. Western Michigan; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

  • Sept. 21: Ohio State vs. Marshall; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

  • Sept. 28: Ohio State at Michigan State; Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, Michigan

  • Oct. 5: Ohio State vs. Iowa; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

  • Oct. 12: Ohio State at Oregon; Autzen Stadium, Eugene, Oregon

  • Oct. 26: Ohio State vs. Nebraska; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

  • Nov. 2: Ohio State at Penn State; Beaver Stadium, University Park, Pennsylvania

  • Nov. 9: Ohio State vs. Purdue; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

  • Nov. 16: Ohio State at Northwestern

  • Nov. 23: Ohio State vs. Indiana; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

  • Nov. 30: Ohio State vs. Michigan; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Watch Ryan Day OSU football press conference