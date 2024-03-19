Watch Ryan Day press conference, Ohio State coach gives spring practice updates
After a week off for spring break, Ohio State is back on the practice field for spring football.
Tuesday marks the Buckeyes' third of 15 spring practices which ends with the team's spring game April 13 at Ohio Stadium.
Watch Ryan Day press conference stream here
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day held a press conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday to address the Buckeyes' progress throughout spring.
Watch the press conference on the Columbus Dispatch's YouTube channel.
Ohio State spring practice schedule
Here's when Ohio State is scheduled to practice this spring:
March 5
March 7
March 19
March 21
March 23
March 26
March 28
March 30 — Student Appreciation Day practice
April 1
April 3
April 5
April 8
April 10
April 12
April 13 — Spring Game
Ohio State football schedule 2024
Aug. 31: Ohio State vs. Akron; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio
Sept. 7: Ohio State vs. Western Michigan; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio
Sept. 21: Ohio State vs. Marshall; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio
Sept. 28: Ohio State at Michigan State; Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, Michigan
Oct. 5: Ohio State vs. Iowa; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio
Oct. 12: Ohio State at Oregon; Autzen Stadium, Eugene, Oregon
Oct. 26: Ohio State vs. Nebraska; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio
Nov. 2: Ohio State at Penn State; Beaver Stadium, University Park, Pennsylvania
Nov. 9: Ohio State vs. Purdue; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio
Nov. 16: Ohio State at Northwestern
Nov. 23: Ohio State vs. Indiana; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio
Nov. 30: Ohio State vs. Michigan; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio
