Watch Ryan Day press conference, Ohio State coach gives spring practice updates

After a week off for spring break, Ohio State is back on the practice field for spring football.

Tuesday marks the Buckeyes' third of 15 spring practices which ends with the team's spring game April 13 at Ohio Stadium.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day held a press conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday to address the Buckeyes' progress throughout spring.

Ohio State spring practice schedule

Here's when Ohio State is scheduled to practice this spring:

March 5

March 7

March 19

March 21

March 23

March 26

March 28

March 30 — Student Appreciation Day practice

April 1

April 3

April 5

April 8

April 10

April 12

April 13 — Spring Game

Ohio State football schedule 2024

Aug. 31: Ohio State vs. Akron; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Sept. 7: Ohio State vs. Western Michigan; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Sept. 21: Ohio State vs. Marshall; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Sept. 28: Ohio State at Michigan State; Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, Michigan

Oct. 5: Ohio State vs. Iowa; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Oct. 12: Ohio State at Oregon; Autzen Stadium, Eugene, Oregon

Oct. 26: Ohio State vs. Nebraska; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Nov. 2: Ohio State at Penn State; Beaver Stadium, University Park, Pennsylvania

Nov. 9: Ohio State vs. Purdue; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Nov. 16: Ohio State at Northwestern

Nov. 23: Ohio State vs. Indiana; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Nov. 30: Ohio State vs. Michigan; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

