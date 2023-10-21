Live: Watch Ryan Day postgame press conference after Ohio State vs. Penn State

Ohio State's win streak against Penn State continues.

The No. 3 Buckeyes earned their seventh-straight win against the Nittany Lions, beating No. 7 Penn State 20-12 Saturday at Ohio Stadium.

Ohio State's defense limited Penn State to 240 yards of offense and one touchdown: an 8-yard Drew Allar touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

Ohio State has not lost to Penn State in Columbus since 2011.

Watch Ohio State coach Ryan Day's postgame press conference here to see how he reacted to the Buckeyes' win against Penn State.

Ohio State will travel to Madison, Wisconsin Oct. 28 to take on the Badgers. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on NBC.

