Live: Watch Ohio State coach Ryan Day's press conference ahead of OSU vs. Penn State

Ohio State returns home for a top-10 matchup with an undefeated Big Ten East foe.

The No. 3 Buckeyes will host No. 7 Penn State at Ohio Stadium Saturday at 12:14 p.m. on FOX. Ohio State looks for its seventh-straight win against the Nittany Lions.

The Buckeyes have not lost to Penn State since 2017, and have not lost to the Nittany Lions at home since 2011.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day will hold his weekly press conference at noon Tuesday at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center to preview the Buckeyes' next meeting with Penn State. Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles will follow Day at the podium.

After Day and Knowles, Ohio State men's basketball coach Chris Holtmann will hold a press conference to preview the Buckeyes' exhibition game on the road against Dayton Saturday at 6 p.m.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ryan Day press conference: Ohio State coach previews Penn State