LIVE: Venice, Cardinal Mooney, Booker state semifinal scoreboard and updates

The Venice Indians hosted the Riverview Rams during the Class 4 Suburban Region-4 Final at Powell-Davis Stadium in Venice on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. Venice defeated Riverview 49-23. MATT HOUSTON/HERALD-TRIBUNE

The road to Tallahassee ends tonight for three area high school football teams.

Venice will face DeLand in the Class 4S State Semifinal at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Powell-Davis Stadium. Can the Indian's defense hold down DeLand's revamped single-wing offense? Read our game preview.

After a historic run through the football regionals, Booker will head to Richard “Dick” Blake Stadium in Cocoa to take on the once-beaten and defending Class 2 Suburban state champion Tigers in the 2S State Semifinal. The Tigers are the No. 1 team in the state in all classifications, according to the Florida High School Athletic Association power rankings. Read our game preview.

Cardinal Mooney will look to advance to the state championship for the first time since 1972 when they take on the Eagles from Tallahassee at 7:30 p.m. Friday at John Heath Field at Austin Smithers Stadium. Read our game preview.

See results for the entire 2023 season by looking at our season schedule and results file which you can find BY CLICKING HERE

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: FOLLOW LIVE: Venice, Booker, Cardinal Mooney state semifinal football scores