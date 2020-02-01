FOLLOW, LIVE – USMNT wraps up camp with Costa Rica friendly

The U.S. men’s national team is set to kick off its 2020 slate of fixtures with a friendly against Costa Rica to wrap up the program’s annual January training camp at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif., on Saturday (3:55 p.m. ET).

With an eye toward the semifinals of the CONCACAF Nations League in June, Gregg Berhalter’s side is about to embark upon a very important period with 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign set to begin in August.

Berhalter has opted for a mix of youth and experience with Saturday’s starting lineup, recalling established members like Aaron Long and Walker Zimmerman at center back along with Paul Arriola and Sebastian Lletget in midfield, and supplementing them with the likes of Reggie Cannon, Ulysses Llanez, Brenden Aaronson, Jesus Ferreira and Sam Vines.

GO TIME❗️ Averaging 23 years, 216 days, today’s Starting XI vs. 🇨🇷 is the youngest lineup the #USMNT has fielded for a #JanuaryCamp match. #USAvCRC | #StakeYourClaim — U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) February 1, 2020



