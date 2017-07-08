FOLLOW LIVE – USMNT, Group B kick off their Gold Cup

The United States men’s national team kicks off its 2017 Gold Cup with its toughest test of the group stage, as Panama visits Nashville for a 4:50 p.m. ET kickoff.

The match is followed by Nicaragua and Martinique at 7 p.m. ET.

Panama and the USMNT drew 1-1 in World Cup qualifying on March 28, but both teams have significant changes.

The Yanks won’t bear any resemblance to that unit, while Panama is without its starting goalkeeper and a trio of backs from that encounter in Central America.

Omar Gonzalez and Matt Besler are at center back in front of Brad Guzan, with Jorge Villafana and Graham Zusi on the outside. Alejandro Bedoya will captain the unit, with Kellyn Acosta, Dax McCarty, Joe Corona, Kelyn Rowe, and Dom Dwyer completing the XI.





