LIVE, USMNT – El Salvador: How to stream, start time, lineups

The United States men’s national team finishes its coronavirus-interrupted 2020 with a friendly against El Salvador in Florida on Wednesday.

The match will be held at Inter Miami CF Stadium in Fort Lauderdale with an MLS-heavy roster taking on the 71st-ranked team in FIFA.

In a surprise, It’s Mark McKenzie and not Walker Zimmerman who starts next to captain Aaron Long at center back, with veteran Bill Hamid in goal.

Julian Araujo and Sam Vines are the fullbacks, with Sebastian Lletget, Brenden Aaronson, Jackson Yueill, and Paul Arriola in the midfield.

The forwards are Ayo Akinola and Chris Mueller.

Available off the bench? Zimmerman, Kellyn Acosta, Djordje Mihailovic, Marco Farfan, Kyle Duncan, Mauricio Pineda, Sebastian Soto, Cole Bassett, and goalkeepers CJ Dos Santos and JT Marcinkowski.

How to watch USMNT v El Salvador, stream link, start time

Start time: 7:30 pm ET Wednesday

Where: Inter Miami CF Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

TV Channel: ESPN News, UniMas, TUDN

Stream: Watch ESPN

𝐆𝐎 𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐄! 👊🇺🇸 Here’s YOUR #USMNT Starting XI for tonight’s match vs. 🇸🇻. 📺: 7:30pm ET on ESPNews, UniMás and TUDN#USAvSLV — U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) December 9, 2020

