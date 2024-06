LIVE: USA Olympic Swimming Trials results; qualifiers for Paris Olympics

The USA Olympic Swimming Trials are being held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis from June 15-23. Top performers from this week will compete in the Paris Olympics from July 27-Aug. 4. David Woods is the best follow for swimming updates.

U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials results

Results from Monday, June 17, 2024

∎ Women's 100 backstroke final

∎ Women's 100 breaststroke final

∎ Women's 400 IM final

∎ Men's 100 Backstroke final

∎ Men's 200 free final

What channel is U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials on?

Semifinals: 7 p.m. ET, USA Network

Finals: 8 p.m. ET, NBC, Peacock

U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials news from IndyStar

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: USA Olympic Swimming Trials results, qualifiers for Paris Olympics