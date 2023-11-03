Live updates: Wyoming hosts CSU football in Border War battle for Bronze Boot

LARAMIE, Wyo. — The Border War is here.

The Colorado State and Wyoming football teams meet in an important game for both teams on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023.

It's a rivalry that began in the late 1800's and has been competed nearly every year since.

Here are notes and updates from pregame and during Friday's Border War.

Boot Run

The Border War always begins with the traditional "Boot Run" where the visitors of the game take the game ball from their campus and the school's ROTC run it to the state line. At the border, the coaches and athletic director's make a brief speech and the ROTC of the host school run the final leg.

It's one of the most unique rivalry traditions in college football.

The Border War game ball is off and on its way to the state line pic.twitter.com/bVsi6T50b0 — Kevin Lytle (@Kevin_Lytle) November 2, 2023

Bronze Boot, Border War history

There are so many quirks to this rivalry. The teams don't even agree on how many official games have been played.

Check out all the history here:

Vandalism at CSU?

A fan posted photos Wednesday of a "UW" painted on the Ram statues outside Canvas Stadium. Others said the Ram outside Moby was also tagged (CSU's volleyball team hosted Wyoming Tuesday, FYI).

So this was something I came across yesterday while on campus.. If this was done by a Wyoming fan, something needs to be done about it... #CSURams @JoeParkerAD @CSUFootball @CSURams @CoachJayNorvell pic.twitter.com/4sPDdz1Ctx — Terrance Dickens (@tdickens13) November 1, 2023

By early afternoon the tags had been cleaned off.

Just swung by the stadium, looks like CSU has been able to clean the Ram statues https://t.co/Prgl4r6sIX pic.twitter.com/ofEGyTvZvV — Kevin Lytle (@Kevin_Lytle) November 1, 2023

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Live updates: Wyoming hosts Colorado State football in Border War battle