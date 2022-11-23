Grit over glitz: Wisconsin relies on its defense to hold off Dayton in the Battle 4 Atlantis quarterfinals

Wisconsin Badgers guard Max Klesmit and Dayton Flyers guard Malachi Smith go for a loose ball during the first half at Imperial Arena.

Gritty, not pretty.

How else would you describe Wisconsin’s 43-42 victory over Dayton in the quarterfinals of the Battle 4 Atlantis in Nassau, Bahamas, on Wednesday?

UW missed its final six field-goal attempts and 16 of its last 17 but prevailed because of its defense.

Max Klesmit had a critical block against Kobe Elvis with one second left on the shot clock and two seconds left in the game. The Flyers then got the ball in but Elvis did not get the corner jumper off before the shot clock expired.

UW’s Tyler Wahl inbounded long to Klesmit, who went up high for the catch and time expired.

"Just proud of our guys how they continue to find a way," UW coach Greg Gard said. "It wasn’t always aesthetic as we wanted, specifically on the offensive end, but defensively this group is continuing to show and grow and develop some grit and toughness and making timely plays."

Wisconsin advances to face Kansas in Battle 4 Atlantis semifinals

The Badgers (4-0), despite shooting just 23.7%, advance to meet No. 3 Kansas (5-0) at 10 a.m. Thursday.

BOX SCORE: Wisconsin 43, Dayton 42

Kansas got 76 points and 32 rebounds from its starting five in an 80-74 victory over North Carolina State in the first game of the tournament.

UW prevailed despite getting just 19 points from its starting five.

Steven Crowl had nine points, seven rebounds and four assists to lead the starters. Klesmit added three points and five rebounds. Jordan Davis had two points and eight rebounds.

Dayton forward Zimi Nwokeji defends Wisconsin forward Steven Crowl during the first half at Imperial Arena.

Wahl (three points) and Chucky Hepburn (two points) combined to hit just 2 of 18 shots.

Connor Essegian led UW with 13 points, including 11 in the first half.

"I just want to come in and bring that spark the team needs," Essegian said.

Fellow reserves Markus Ilver scored six points and Isaac Lindsey added five. They combined to hit 3 of 6 three-pointers.

"Guys like Markus Ilver and Isaac Lindsey come in and hit big threes to keep us in the game," Klesmit said. "It's just a tribute to those guys coming in and working every day."

Story continues

Essegian and Lindsey help Badgers overcome cold shooting in first half

Badgers guard Connor Essegian (3) celebrates with teammates after the game against the Dayton Flyers.

Gard was not happy with his team's shot selection, which contributed to UW hitting just 6 of 27 three-pointers (22.2%) and 14 of 59 shots overall (23.7%).

"The shots needed to be better" he said. "I thought when we did move the ball and played through the paint…we had good things happen. But we got a couple sequences in both halves where we took bad shots, which doesn’t allow you to set your defense."

Elvis scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half to help the Flyers (3-2) rally from a 34-24 deficit.

UW’s starters combined for just seven points on 3-for-20 shooting in the opening half but the Badgers managed to grind out a 23-14 lead thanks largely to Essegian and Lindsey.

Essegian hit 2 of 3 three-pointers, 3 of 5 shots overall and three free throws after being fouled on a three-point attempt for 11 points in 11 minutes.

Lindsey played four minutes in the first half in place of Hepburn and contributed five points, one rebound and one assist.

UW led, 16-14, when Lindsey scored on a lay-in off a feed from Crowl. Lindsey then fed Crowl for a basket and hit a three-pointer coming out of a timeout to cap a 7-0 run and give UW a 23-14 halftime lead.

Dayton went scoreless over the final 5:02 and finished the half 2 of 16 from three-point range and 6 of 29 overall.

The Badgers built the nine-point lead by winning the battle for second-chance points (6-0) and points off turnovers (8-2). They finished the game with a 13-4 edge in second-chance points and an 8-7 edge in points off turnovers.

UW began rushing shots in second half

UW held a 34-24 lead after Crowl scored inside with 13:45 left in the game but with both Hepburn and Wahl in foul trouble and on the bench, the Badgers started rushing shots.

The Flyers took advantage and got 10 points from Elvis to pull within 37-36 with 7:45 left and finally pulled into a 39-39 tie on a three-pointer by Mustapha Amzil with 4:56 left.

Wahl, scoreless to that point, then scored on a post-up move and was fouled with 4:38 left. He hit the free throw for a 42-39 lead.

Crowl took a feed from Wahl and was fouled on the shot with 3:17 left. He hit 1 of 2 shots for a 43-39 lead.

The Flyers got a put-back and DaRon Holmes was fouled with 59.7 seconds left. Holmes hit 1 of 2 attempts to pull Dayton within 43-42.

UW had the ball but had made just 1 of its last 16 field-goal attempts. Who would get the shot on the critical possession?

Crowl got the ball at the rim but his shot was stuffed and the Flyers called a timeout with 24.4 seconds left, 23 on the shot clock.

The Flyers couldn’t get a clean look and called another timeout, with seven seconds on the shot clock and 8.5 left in the game.

UW’s defense, which limited Dayton to 30.2% shooting (16 of 53), held one last time.

"We were trying to get Elvis downhill on the drive," Dayton coach Anthony Grant said. "He was having success getting to the rim.

"We were hoping for a basket opportunity or a foul."

The Badgers survived and advanced.

"Knew that they like to get their guards going to their strong hand,” said Klesmit, who smartly blocked the shot with his left hand to avoid fouling. “I tried to sit on that as best as I could and guard without fouling."

Hepburn and Wahl combined to make just 4 of 25 shots in a victory over UW-Green Bay and combined to make just 2 of 18 shots against Dayton.

That UW prevailed despite such numbers on Wednesday was remarkable.

"It is two all-league players that have helped us win a ton of games at Wisconsin," Gard said. "So, I'm going to continue to play through those guys.

"Fortunately they had teammates that stepped up and helped them out."

Particularly on the defensive end.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Badgers struggle to score but beat Dayton in Battle 4 Atlantis