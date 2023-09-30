Live updates: West Texas A&M vs. Western Oregon football

West Texas A&M is hosting Western Oregon this week in game five of the regular season. The Buffs are 2-2 after falling in overtime to UT Permian Basin last week 41-40. They're also 1-1 in Lone Star Conference play.

Western Oregon is 1-3 on the year as it comes into Canyon for a 7 p.m. game. You can find score updates below after you read through some of our other stories.

More: Pampa football overcomes multiple deficits to win eighth straight against Borger

More: FOOTBALL: Borger vs. Pampa

More: High School Football: Abilene High feasts on Amarillo Tascosa turnovers in district win

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: College football scoring updates for West Texas A&M v Western Oregon