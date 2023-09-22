Follow for live updates of Week 6 football football games in Greater Savannah area

Week 6 of the high school football season in the Greater Savannah area is here, and it brings some big-time rivalries into play.

Calvary Day (4-0), ranked No. 2 among Class 3A teams by the AJC, will be at Savannah Christian (3-1, ranked No. 5) in a game that should decide the Region 3-3A title.

Effingham County (1-3) is at South Effingham (3-0) in a cross-county rivalry where the old cliché of throwing records out the window is in full effect.

And St. Andrew's (3-1) is at Memorial Day (3-1) in a GIAA matchup worth noting.

Here's the spot to keep track of all the action with live updates of games involving Savannah area teams under the Friday night lights.

Calvary renews rivalry with SCPS What to expect in three football rivalry games, led by Calvary Day at Savannah Christian

GHSA hands down penalty to Savannah High GHSA hands down penalties after fight at Savannah High football game

SCD star battles diabetes to play sports 'Nothing is going to stand in my way:' Savannah-area athlete battles diabetes to play football

Savannah Christian's David Bucey gains a first down during Friday night's game against Calvary.

Sept. 22 Savannah-area high school football schedule

Coffee at Richmond Hill

Effingham County at South Effingham

MCA at Bradwell

Jenkins at Wayne County

Beach at Groves (Islands)

Calvary Day at Savannah Christian (Pooler)

Johnson at Liberty County

Long County at Savannah Country Day

Vidalia at Windsor Forest (Savannah High)

Bryan County at Telfair County

Bethesda at Palmetto Christian

St. Andrew's at Memorial Day (Memorial Stadium)

Sept. 23, Saturday

Bulloch Academy wins by forfeit over Savannah High

Dennis Knight covers sports for the Savannah Morning News. Contact him at Dknight@savannahnow.com. Twitter: @DennisKnightSMN

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Get live updates of Week 6 Savannah area high school football games