Please consider a subscription. Much of the coverage for the 2023-24 season will be exclusive to subscribers.

Follow Standard-Times sports reporter Paul Witwer for Texas high school football season coverage in San Angelo and the Concho Valley.

Week 5 Preview: Concho Valley Capstone: Miles and Ozona Week 5 matchup to be offensive shootout

Friday, Sept. 21

Brady @ Christoval at Jack Pardee Memorial Stadium - @Paul_Witwer

Tweets by Paul_Witwer

Last Week: What we learned from Week 4 of high school football in the Concho Valley

Six-man football: "Redemption" season for the undefeated Veribest football team heading into Week 5

This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: Live updates: Week 5 Concho Valley high school football scores