It's Week 2 of the high school football season in El Paso.

Follow this week for scores and updates from across the city as reporters and photographers from the El Paso Times will capture the actions from multiple games.

El Dorados' varisty football team runs out onto the field to face Parkland at the SISD Student Activites Complex on Aug. 25, 2023

More: HS football players to watch Meet 50 El Paso high school football players to watch in 2023

More: El Paso HS Football news El Paso Times' HS Football Game of Week: Coronado visits Canutillo

Live score updates from Week 2

Updates from Felix Chavez

Tweets by Fchavezeptimes

Updates from Bret Bloomquist

Tweets by Bretbloomquist

Felix F. Chavez can be reahed at fchavez@elpasotimes.com; @Fchavrezeptimes on Twitter

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Live updates: Week 2 high school football scores for El Paso