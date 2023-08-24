Live updates: Week 1 Abilene, Big Country high school football scores, schedule

The high school football season has arrived in the Big Country!

Led by the Big Country Game of the Week between Wylie and Brownwood there is a full slate of games across the area. Follow the Reporter-News for scores and updates on Thursday and Friday.

Follow ARN staffer Joey Richards for live updates

Tweets by ARN_Joey

High School Football Big Country Game of the Week: Brownwood, Abilene Wylie duel once again in football opener

High School Football Week 1 capsules for Abilene's Class 5A teams

High School Football Kickoff 2023: Braden Regala blooms into playmaker for Abilene Wylie football team

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Live updates: Week 1 Big Country high school football scores