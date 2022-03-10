Big 12 Tournament live updates: TCU storms back, Huggins ejected, KU moves on

The men’s Big 12 Tournament continues today at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City with four quarterfinal games, starting with Texas playing TCU at 11:30 a.m.

Later, the women’s tournament tips off at Municipal Auditorium with two first-round games.

Jayhawks roll into semifinals (4:26 p.m.)

Top-seeded Kansas beat No. 9 seed West Virginia 87-63 and moved into a 6 p.m. semifinal against TCU on Friday.

WVU’s season is over, while Kansas’ quest for a Big 12 Tournament championship and a possible No. 1 seed in next week’s NCAA Tournament both remain in play.

Ochai Agbaji scored 18 points, while Christian Braun added 11 points and a career-high 14 rebounds for KU (26-6). Dajuan Harris had seven assists to go with six points. He put down a breakaway dunk late in the game. Malik Curry had 19 points for WVU.

KU hit 33 of 63 floor shots for 52.4% and went 6 of 18 from three. WVU hit 19 of 58 shots for 32.8% and made 6 of 14 threes.

Gary Bedore

Bob Huggins ejected from KU-WVU game (2:49 p.m.)

West Virginia coach Bob Huggins was ejected midway through the first half of the Kansas-West Virginia quarterfinal.

After West Virginia’s Taz Sherman was called for a technical foul, Huggins was T’d up twice.

KU was awarded six technical free throws and Jalen Wilson made five as the Jayhawks took a 24-4 lead with 9:59 left in the half.

Assistant coach Larry Harrison coached the Mountaineers the rest of the game.

In one trip to the free-throw line midway through the first half, Jalen Wilson has outscored West Virginia.

Three technicals go against West Virginia, two of them see Bob Huggins headed to the showers early.



KU at the line shooting SIX technical free throws. Wilson hits 5-6. @KWCH12 pic.twitter.com/7Aq0cvM0nc — Braxton Jones (@KWCHBraxton) March 10, 2022

TCU beats Texas (1:46 p.m.)

TCU stormed back from a 20-point first half deficit to stun No. 4 seed Texas 65-60 in Thursday’s first quarterfinal at the T-Mobile Center.

TCU’s Damion Baugh picked up a loose ball and headed down court during the first half of Thursday’s Big 12 Tournament game at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City.

The No. 5 seed Horned Frogs (20-11) advance to the semifinals, where they’ll face the winner of the Kansas-West Virginia game at 6 p.m. Friday. The Horned Frogs went 1-1 against the top-seeded Jayhawks in a three-day stretch during the final week of the regular season.

Texas (21-11) will await its March Madness fate on Selection Sunday.

Drew Davison

K-State coach Bruce Weber resigns (10:21 a.m.)

Bruce Weber will not return as the Wildcats’ coach after 10 years leading the Kansas State men’s basketball program. He resigned on Thursday morning, according to an announcement from the school.

Weber won 184 games with the Wildcats, reached the NCAA Tournament five teams, claimed a share of two Big 12 championships and led his team to one Elite Eight.

But the shine of Weber’s first seven years faded after K-State suffered through three straight losing seasons, punctuated by a 14-17 record this year and a 73-67 loss to West Virginia in the opening game of the Big 12 Tournament. The Wildcats haven’t reached the postseason since 2019. Nor have they finished the regular season with a winning record or played in front of 10,000 fans at Bramlage Coliseum over the past three years.

Kellis Robinett

KU-West Virginia preview and prediction (5 a.m.)

Jesse Newell previews the 2 p.m. quarterfinal between top seed Kansas and No. 9 seed West Virginia. Don’t be surprised if this one comes down to the final minute, he says.

First round: Wednesday, March 9

No. 9 seed West Virginia 73, No. 8 seed Kansas State 67

Quarterfinals: Thursday, March 10

No. 5 TCU 65, No. 4 Texas 60

No. 1 Kansas 87, No. 9 West Virginia 63

No. 2 Baylor vs. No. 7 Oklahoma, 6 p.m. (ESPN)

No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 6 Iowa State, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Semifinals: Friday, March 11

No. 5 TCU vs. No. 1 Kansas, 6 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)

Baylor-Oklahoma winner vs. Texas Tech-Iowa State winner, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)

Championship: Saturday, March 12

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m. (ESPN)

Here’s the bracket for the 2022 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City.

First round: Thursday, March 10

No. 8 seed Texas Tech vs. No. 9 seed Oklahoma State, 5:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

No. 7 seed West Virginia vs. No. 10 seed TCU, 8 p.m. (ESPN+)

Quarterfinals: Friday, March 11

No. 4 seed Oklahoma vs. No. 5 seed Kansas, 11 a.m. (ESPNU)

No. 1 seed Baylor vs. No. 8/9 seed winner, 1:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

No. 2 seed Iowa State vs. No. 7/10 seed winner, 5 p.m. (ESPN+)

No. 3 seed Texas vs. No. 6 seed Kansas State, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Semifinals: Saturday, March 12

Semifinal 1, noon (ESPN+)

Semifinal 2, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Championship: Sunday, March 13

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m. (ESPN2)