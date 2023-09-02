This is your in-game home for the start of the Colorado State football season.

The Rams open 2023 at home against Washington State.

More than 30,000 are expected at Canvas Stadium on a late summer afternoon.

Follow along for live updates throughout the game, which begins at 5 p.m. (MT) Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.

Before the game begins, below are links to some pregame reading.

Tory Horton, Colorado State's loyal star

Tory Horton could be playing in the SEC. He could have run for a barrel full of cash from illicit recruiting in the offseason.

He didn't do that. He stayed loyal, following a pledge he made to Jay Norvell.

Here's the story of Horton and the family who molded him:

CSU's loyal star: Tory Horton's bond with Jay Norvell transcends promised riches, fame

Nearly 100 new players

CSU football coach Jay Norvell knew the program he inherited needed a big change. How significant? Before Game 1 of Year 2 nearly 100 players on the roster have been turned over, with almost the full roster brought in by Norvell and staff.

How and why it happened:

Full rebuild: Jay Norvell has turned over almost the full CSU football roster as Year 2 begins

What will Colorado State's 2023 record be?

Reporter Kevin Lytle has been on scene throughout spring ball and preseason camp. What are the predictions for the 2023 season?

A look at the bold (and not so bold) picks for the season.

More: Bold predictions for Colorado State football's 2023 season: Wins, standouts, bowl game?

How to watch Washington State football at Colorado State

For those not at the game, here's a breakdown on how to watch and listen to the game:

More: What to know about Washington State football vs. Colorado State: How to watch, betting odds and more

Follow sports reporter Kevin Lytle on Twitter and Instagram @Kevin_Lytle.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Live updates: Washington State football team plays at Colorado State