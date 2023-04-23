Live updates: Warriors’ Draymond Green returns for Game 4 vs. Kings; Poole, Payton news

The Golden State Warriors could be back at full strength when they play the Kings in Game 4 of their first-round series Sunday at Chase Center in San Francisco.

Draymond Green will be back in the lineup after serving a one-game suspension. Gary Payton II is listed as probable after missing Game 3 due to illness. Jordan Poole is still dealing with a left ankle sprain, but he is probable as well.

The Kings hold a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series after suffering a 114-97 loss in Game 3 on Thursday. The Kings can take a commanding 3-1 series lead with a win, but a loss would even the series with Game 5 coming up on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

Green was suspended one game without pay for stomping on Kings center Domantas Sabonis in Game 2. His return will generate another big response from a Chase Center crowd that booed Sabonis every time he touched the ball in Game 3.

Sabonis did not appear on Sacramento’s injury report Saturday after being listed as questionable for Game 3 with a bruised sternum. The only player on the injury report was veteran guard Matthew Dellavedova, who recently underwent surgery to repair a fractured right index finger.

Kings at Warriors

When: 12:30 p.m.

Where: Chase Center

TV: ABC

Radio: Sactown Sports 1140

Odds: Warriors -7.5

Over/under: 237.5

Injury report

Warriors: PROBABLE — Gary Payton II (ankle); Jordan Poole (ankle). OUT — Andre Iguodala (wrist); Ryan Rollins (foot).

Kings: OUT — Matthew Dellavedova (finger).

Game 1: Kings 126, Warriors 123

Game 2: Kings 114, Warriors 106

Game 3: Warriors 114, Kings 97

April 23 at Golden State Warriors

April 26 vs. Golden State Warriors

* April 28 at Golden State Warriors

* April 30 vs. Golden State Warriors

* If necessary