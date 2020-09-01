Live updates: United States defeats France in Women's World Cup quarterfinals

The USWNT marches on at the Women's World Cup and is ready for Friday's quarterfinal matchup against France, the event's host. It's an epic soccer clash to highlight an epic World Cup.

After Megan Rapinoe tallied two penalty kicks in a slim 2-1 win over Spain in the Round of 16, Team USA will need its best effort against what could be its stiffest competition at the World Cup thus far in France.

France beat the USWNT 3-1 in a friendly match earlier this year. But Team USA wasn't necessarily at full strength -- or speed -- for that matchup.

USA TODAY Sports' Nancy Armour is on the scene and will provide updates and analysis.

FINAL: USA 2, FRANCE 1

END OF GAME: U.S. is in the Women's World Cup semifinals for the eight consecutive time after a narrow 2-1 defeat of France. The Americans were opportunistic with their chances as the French controlled most of the ball but couldn't find a way through.

Megan Rapinoe was again the lone U.S. scorer with two goals for the second consecutive knockout game. That was enough even though France made things interesting with a late goal. A questionable referee decision to negate a possible U.S. handball in the box in the final minutes will haunt the French, who had seized momentum and missed what should have been an opportunity for a tying goal.

England is up next for the Americans and there are still some concerns about the defense giving the ball away too frequently. The U.S. weren't hurt in this quarterfinal. But things could be different on Tuesday.

90TH MINUTE: Clock continues to wind down with the U.S. clinging to its lead. Last few minutes have been back and forth with little happening in front of either goal. Five minutes of stoppage time upcoming.

85TH MINUTE: U.S. now clearly on their back heels as France is pouring forward with pressure. The Americans struggling to hold possession and it's causing problems.

A shot by France goes off Kelly O'Hara's arm but it's ruled not be a hand ball in the box. Fortunate decision for the U.S. there. No VAR review given.

FRANCE GOAL, 81TH MINUTE: And we have a game again. After a bad foul by the U.S. results in a dangerous free kick. A beautiful delivery by Gaëtane Thiney is headed in by an unmarked Wendie Renard. No chance for U.S. goalie Alyssa Nahler there. Still time as the momentum is now on the French side.

79TH MINUTE: American goalie Alyssa Nahler is forced into action with a side volley by Eugénie Le Sommer that requires her to tip the shot over the bar. U.S. deals with the ensuing corner well and the threat is neutralized.

75TH MINUTE: U.S. puts one in the back of the net as Crystal Dunn delivers a beautiful cross and Tobin Heath fires the ball into the goal. But Dunn is ruled offside by the smallest of margins. That would have been the dagger for France, but it still has hope if it can get a goal soon.

Delphine Cascarino replaces Valérie Gauvin up front to provide a new attacking option as France tries to cut the deficit.

70TH MINUTE: France continues to press forward, yet is still stymied by the U.S. defense that has now packed back to protect its 2-0 lead. The French keep winning back possession, but it's only options are wide and the ensuing crosses have been easily dealt with by the Americans.

U.S. GOAL, 65TH MINUTE: And the U.S. extends its lead with another goal by Megan Rapinoe - her fifth of the tournament. A turnover in the French half leads to an Alex Morgan through ball to Tobin Heath. Heath's cross finds a streaking Rapinoe alone in front of the goal. She buries it for a 2-0 lead.