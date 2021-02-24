UNC blasted by Marquette in Wojo’s return

One game after its biggest win of the season, North Carolina suffered arguably its most disappointing. The Tar Heels led for all of 57 seconds as Marquette ran away with an 83-70 victory. It was the Heels first loss in the Dean E. Smith Center this season.

It wasn’t just that Carolina lost the game, it was how it lost. The Heels came out flat like many of their early season performances. Although they didn’t shoot the ball well early on, they compounded the problem by not showing much fight defensively either.

UNC (14-8) faced its biggest deficit of the season, 18 points, and trailed 45-29 at halftime. It left the Heels feeling a lot like Louisville felt on Saturday when they ran away from the Cardinals for a 45-point victory.

The second half effort resembled more of the Carolina team that had won three of its last four. But that first half proved too big of a deficit to come back from.

The loss could put the Heels in a tenuous position for an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament with games against Florida State, at Syracuse and Duke remaining on the schedule.

Marquette (11-12) wasn’t even added to the schedule until Saturday, when the ACC officially postponed UNC’s game against Boston College. The Golden Eagles were facing a 10-day break between games and were interested in adding one even though it meant playing in a fourth-straight road game.

The win marked a successful return for former Duke player and assistant coach Steve Wojciechowski, who is now in his seventh season as the Golden Eagles’ head coach.

Here are updates from earlier in the game:

Heels trying to rally

Carolina has cut an 18-point deficit down to just 67-58 with 7:06 left in the game. The Heels have used a full-court press to force the Golden Eagles into nine second half turnovers.

While trailing 63-55, Kerwin Walton had a chance to pull UNC within five, but his 3-pointer missed off the side of the rim. Walton has struggled from behind the arc, shooting just 1-for-5.

Garrison Brooks remains the lone scorer in double figures for Carolina with 18 points.

Marquette leads at halftime

The Golden Eagles hold a 45-29 lead at halftime, which is the largest halftime deficit the Tar Heels have faced this season. Their biggest rally for a win from a first half deficit is just four points, against both Stanford and Kentucky.

UNC has allowed Marquette to shoot 50 percent from the field, while it has struggled to find any rhythm offensively. Carolina hasn’t gotten much production from its guards as starters Caleb Love and Kerwin Walton have combined to go 0-for-9 shooting and both are scoreless.

Marquette freshman forward Dawson Garcia has lit up the Heels defense with 16 points. Greg Elliott has added 13 points including three 3-pointers.

Carolina was led by Garrison Brooks, who has nine points.

Turnovers killing Heels

The Tar Heels fell behind 14-6 as they got off to a poor shooting start. The bench ignited them offensively and when Walker Kessler knocked down a short jumper, they reeled off a 7-0 spurt to pull within one.

That’s when the Heels got careless with the ball. Four straight possessions ended in four straight turnovers, as the Golden Eagles ran off another 8-0 spurt before a Garrison Brooks dunk ended their run. Marquette has scored 11 points off six UNC turnovers and lead 24-15 with 7:33 left in the first half.

North Carolina coach Roy Williams greets Marquette coach Steve Wojciechowski prior to their game on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Starting lineups

North Carolina: Caleb Love, Kerwin Walton, Leaky Black, Garrison Brooks, Armando Bacot

Marquette: Greg Elliott, D.J. Carton, Jamal Cain, Theo John, Dawson Garcia