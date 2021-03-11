UNC beats Notre Dame by 42 in ACC tournament behind Walker Kessler’s near triple-double

C.L. Brown
·4 min read
North Carolina cruised to a nearly flawless victory against Notre Dame, winning 101-59 in the second round of the ACC tournament Wednesday at the Greensboro Coliseum.

And they did it all without senior forward Garrison Brooks, who dressed out for the game but did not play for just the second time in 132 games. Brooks suffered a left ankle injury in the first minute of Carolina’s win over Duke on Saturday.

The Tar Heels advanced to face No. 3 seed Virginia Tech, who they did not play during the regular season. The Hokies played just four games last month, having to shut down basketball activities twice due to contact tracing. They have not played since an 84-46 win over Wake Forest on Feb. 27.

It was evident from the start, Notre Dame couldn’t contain the Tar Heels’ size and they exploited that advantage at every turn. Just visualize Irish guard Dane Goodwin, all 6-foot-6 of him, trying to defend UNC’s 7-foot-1 freshman center Walker Kessler.

The game was like playing keep away from a younger, smaller sibling. Early on it seemed like every shot Carolina missed, it was able to corral off the boards for a second attempt. And a third. And sometimes a fourth.

The Heels finished with 25 offensive rebounds -- one shy of tying its season-high in the loss at Syracuse -- and 27 second chance points.

All of their frontcourt got involved too, with sophomore Armando Bacot leading the way with 20 points and 13 rebounds. Sophomore Day’Ron Sharpe, who started in place of Brooks, had 14 points and 10 rebounds. Kessler flirted with just the third triple double in UNC history, but fell just shy with 16 points, 12 rebounds and eight blocked shots.

Carolina played at the pace coach Roy Williams has been trying to get to all season. In a sign of respect the Heels hadn’t seen much this season, Notre Dame players stopped trying to go to the offensive boards in order to get back on defense. UNC’s 19 fast break points were the second most it recorded in an ACC game this season.

Here are earlier updates:

Carolina cruising into quarterfinals

UNC leads the Irish 85-49 with 7:15 left in the game. The Heels are currently on a 27-2 run that stomped out any chance of an Irish rally. Notre Dame hit its first two 3-pointers to start the second half and seemed poised for a rally to pull within single digits.

But Walker Kessler wasn’t having it. He had two of his seven blocked shots and scored on a jump hook that ended a three-minute scoring drought for UNC and ignited its run.

UNC leads at halftime

Carolina had its most productive first half of the season, running out to a 50-36 lead over Notre Dame. The Tar Heels previous high for first half points was 48 in its win over Louisville. The most surprising, and possibly most pleasing thing to see for coach Roy Williams, is that they committed only five turnovers while doing it.

Caleb Love leads the way with 12 points on 5-of-10 shooting from the field. Armando Bacot and Day’Ron Sharpe are also in double figures with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Not to be overshadowed by their 30-15 dominance on the boards, the Heels turned in a solid defensive effort as well. The Irish made 11 3-pointers in their regular season meeting, but UNC has limited them to just 3-for-13 shooting from behind the arc.

Heels frontcourt leading the way

The Heels lead 31-18 with 7:25 left in the first half.

Day’Ron Sharpe picked up where he left off in the Jan. 2 meeting against the Irish, when he scored a season-high 25 points. The freshman forward had six of the Heels first nine points and accounted for four of their first seven rebounds. Sharpe currently has eight points.

The Heels enjoyed a plus-23 rebounding margin in their regular season win over Notre Dame. And they’re taking full advantage of their size against the Irish. Carolina has already scored 13 second chance points on 14 offensive rebounds.

UNC forward Armando Bacot also has nine points on 4-for-5 shooting.

North Carolina&#x002019;s Day&#x002019;Ron Sharpe (11) pulls in the rebound from Notre Dame&#x002019;s Trey Wertz (2) during the first half of UNC&#x002019;s game against Notre Dame in the second round of the ACC Men&#x002019;s Basketball Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Wednesday, March 10, 2021.
North Carolina’s Day’Ron Sharpe (11) pulls in the rebound from Notre Dame’s Trey Wertz (2) during the first half of UNC’s game against Notre Dame in the second round of the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

Brooks out?

UNC forward Garrison Brooks twisted his left ankle in the regular season finale against Duke when he came down on Matthew Hurt’s foot after making a jumper. Brooks is dressed out and official word from UNC is he’s not being ruled out for the game. But he’s not participating in warmups although he is dressed out.

Starting lineups

UNC replaced Brooks in the starting lineup with freshman Day’Ron Sharpe, who had 25 points against the Irish in the Tar Heels’ 66-65 regular season win. Caleb Love, Kerwin Walton, Leaky Black and Armando Bacot joining Sharpe in the starting lineup.

Notre Dame starters: Trey Wertz, Prentiss Hubb, Nikola Djogo, Juwan Durham, Nate Laszewski.

