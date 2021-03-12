UNC heads to ACC tournament semifinals with big win over Virginia Tech

North Carolina’s freshmen got a good indoctrination into the postseason against Virginia Tech in the ACC tournament quarterfinals. And the Tar Heels showed they have matured in a way coach Roy Williams has been waiting to see.

The Heels’ 81-73 win advanced them to face No. 2 seed Florida State in the semifinals Friday at 9 p.m. in the Greensboro Coliseum. UNC and FSU split their regular season meetings with each winning at home.

The Hokies had a veteran rotation that doesn’t rely on freshmen to log a lot of minutes. So even coming off a pause for COVID-19 contact tracing that meant they hadn’t played a game since Feb. 27, they were the aggressors from the start.

Carolina fell behind 11-3 early, which was essentially a message from VT that Thursday wasn’t going to be the glorified practice session the Heels 101-59 win over Notre Dame was in the second round.

The Heels showed they had a level of toughness they hadn’t had to tap into since arguably their 67-65 win at Miami.

Freshman guard R.J. Davis led the charge scoring 14 of his career-high 19 points in the second half. His 3-pointer and three-point play on consecutive possessions helped Carolina gain some separation with a 56-49 lead after going back-and-forth with the Hokies through the start of the second half.

Hokies guard Naheim Alleyne made a 3-pointer to cut a 10-point lead down to 72-67 with 1:39 left. But Leaky Black made his second 3-pointer of the game from the right corner and Davis punctuated the Heels win with his fourth and final 3 of the game.

Armed with a 78-67 lead, the Hokies would not get close again.

R.J. Davis sparks Heels run

Carolina wrestled its biggest lead of the game thanks to the play of guard R.J. Davis. With UNC leading 50-49, Davis made his second 3-pointer then stole the ball from VT guard Hunter Cattoor. Davis made a layup and was fouled -- then was lucky he didn’t get a technical foul for his celebration flex in the face of Cattoor. Davis completed a three-point play for a 56-49 advantage during a half where the teams have exchanged leads five times.

Story continues

UNC scored on consecutive possessions thanks to its offensive rebounding, which the Hokies have kept in check for most of the game, to take a 60-51 lead and force VT coach Mike Young to take a time out.

Hokies lead at halftime

Virginia Tech shot 47 percent from the floor in the first half and lead UNC 35-32 at halftime.

Carolina hurt itself with eight turnovers -- five of which came on entry passes to the post and another on a Leaky Black lob that was too high for center Walker Kessler.

The Heels have gotten balanced scoring, only two of the 10 players used in the first half have not scored. Forward Day’Ron Sharpe leads UNC with eight points, Caleb Love, R.J. Davis and Kerwin Walton each scored five.

The Hokies were led by Tyrece Radford and Justyn Mutts, who scored 14 points each.

Heels shake off slow start

Carolina reeled off an 11-2 spurt and now own a 21-20 lead with 7:27 left in the first half.

Virginia Tech started the game with a level of physical play that seemed to catch the Tar Heels off guard. The Hokies haven’t allowed them to dominate the paint like it did against Notre Dame. UNC only has one offensive rebound so far.

That hasn’t mattered as much since the Heels have been able to get out in transition. Two of their made three-pointers have come on the break and they have outscored VT 10-2 in fast break points.

North Carolina’s Caleb Love (2) celebrates after making a basket during the first half of UNCs game against Virginia Tech in the quarterfinals of the ACC Mens Basketball Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Thursday, March 11, 2021.

Starting lineups

North Carolina’ senior forward Garrison Brooks is returning to the starting lineup after sitting out Tuesday’s second round win over Notre Dame with a left ankle injury. Caleb Love, Kerwin Walton, Leaky Black and Armando Bacot are the other four starters.

Virginia Tech starters are Wabissa Bede, Tyrece Radford, Naheim Alleyne, Justyn Mutts and Keve Aluma.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.