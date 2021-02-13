UNC can’t close the gap in loss against Virginia basketball
North Carolina could not overcome a cold shooting effort in a 60-48 loss to Virginia Saturday at John Paul Jones Arena.
It was the seventh straight loss in the series for the Tar Heels (12-7, 7-5 ACC), which is the longest since losing eight straight when it first began in 1911. It was also the fourth straight time UNC did not score more than 50 points at UVA. The Cavaliers (15-3, 11-1) now focus on Monday’s showdown with Florida State for first place in the conference.
Virginia was listed as a No. 3 seed in the NCAA’s first tournament reveal on Saturday, which is why Carolina really could have used the win. It’s running out of opportunities to get a marquee victory against a Quad I opponent. The league announced Tuesday’s game against Virginia Tech will be postponed, due to a positive test within the Hokies’ program.
Unless the league can shuffle the schedule to get the Heels a weekday opponent, it will have another week off before facing Louisville at home next Saturday.
UNC proved Saturday it would rather be playing games than having time off. The week off between its win at Duke and playing UVA was its own doing. Monday’s game against Miami was postponed after UNC players and team managers attended a social gathering maskless.
The Heels never got into much of an offensive rhythm against the Cavaliers. They fell behind 21-4 at the start, making just 2-of-15 shots. And this was one game where its offensive rebounding could not make up for their misses.
UNC was led by a career-high nine points from reserve Walker Kessler off the bench. Kerwin Walton added eight points for the Heels. Caleb Love, who was the ACC’s freshman of the week after scoring 25 points at Duke, was limited to just four points.
Here are updates from earlier in the game:
Heels can’t close the gap
Defensively, UNC is having a solid game as the Cavaliers have shot just 35.7 percent from the floor. But the Hoos have cleaned up at the free throw line, shooting 7-for-8 in the second half, which is why the Heels have not been able to chip away at their deficit. UVA leads 48-37 with 6:52 remaining.
UNC freshman Walker Kessler came off the bench and is tied with Armando Bacot to lead the team in scoring. The 7-foot-1 center has scored seven points, which tied his career-high set the second game of the season against UNLV.
Carolina pulled within 44-35 after falling behind 15, but then went scoreless on four straight possessions -- including two turnovers.
Cavaliers hold Tar Heels to season low in first half
Virginia leads North Carolina 27-18 at halftime, marking the lowest total of the season. UNC’s previous lowest point production in the first half was 21 at Clemson.
It could have been worse. The Tar Heels had just four points through the first 10 minutes of the game. They were able to trim a 17-point deficit down to 22-15 thanks to an 11-1 run.
Carolina is led by Armando Bacot and Day’Ron Sharpe, who both have just four points. The Heels have been successful scoring inside the paint -- where 14 of their points have come from -- but have not made a 3-pointer in nine attempts.
UVA finished the half on a cold streak, making just one of its final 12 shots.
Not a positive start
The week off between games didn’t do North Carolina any favors. The Tar Heels have made just three of their first 18 shots and have trailed Virginia by as much as 17 points in the first half.
UNC has also had trouble guarding the 3-point line, as the Cavaliers have made five of their first 10 attempts from behind the arc. UVA center Jay Huff leads all scorers with eight points including two 3-pointers.
The Wahoos lead 21-7 with 7:41 left in the half.
Starting lineups
North Carolina: Caleb Love, Kerwin Walton, Leaky Black, Armando Bacot, Garrison Brooks
Virginia: Kihei Clark, Reese Beekman, Trey Murphy III, Sam Hauser, Jay Huff