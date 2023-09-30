Live updates: UCF football plays Baylor in their first Big 12 game at Bounce House

ORLANDO — More than a year after its move to the Big 12 Conference was announced, UCF will finally play its first home game as a league member this afternoon against Baylor. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. in the Bounce House.

The Knights played their inaugural game in the Big 12 last week, falling 44-31 at Kansas State. Saturday will mark just the second meeting betwixt UCF and the Bears with the Knights claiming a wild 52-42 win in the 2014 Fiesta Bowl.

UCF (3-1 overall, 0-1 Big 12), and fellow new league members Cincinnati, Houston and BYU, all dropped their conference openers to Big 12 holdovers. The Bears (1-3, 0-1), meanwhile, have struggled, dropping nonconference tilts to Texas State and No. 10 Utah before losing 38-6 to No. 3 Texas in Waco last week.

Knights quarterback John Rhys Plumlee will again be sidelined with an injury suffered in the team's win at Boise State. Timmy McClain will get the nod again after throwing for 264 yards, three touchdowns and a pick against the Wildcats last week.

Keep scrolling and remember to refresh this page to see the latest updates.

When is the UCF football game today?

When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday, September 30

Where: FBC Mortgage Stadium, Orlando, Florida

Where can I watch UCF vs. Baylor today?

Eric Collins will have the play-by-play with Devin Gardner as the analyst on FS1. Streaming options include fuboTV, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Where can I find UCF vs. Baylor on radio?

UCF football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Thursday, Aug. 31 vs. Kent State: W 56-6 Saturday, Sept. 9 at Boise State: W 18-16 Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. Villanova: W 48-14 Saturday, Sept. 23 at Kansas State*: L 44-31 Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. Baylor* Saturday, Oct. 7 at Kansas* Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Saturday, Oct. 21 at Oklahoma* Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. West Virginia* Saturday, Nov. 4 at Cincinnati* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Oklahoma State* Saturday, Nov. 18 at Texas Tech* Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Houston* Saturday, Dec. 2 Big 12 Championship Game * Big 12 game

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Baylor vs. UCF score, live updates for Big 12 football game 2023