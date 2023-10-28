Live updates: UCF football plays West Virginia in homecoming game

ORLANDO — UCF seeks its first Big 12 win Saturday afternoon in a showdown with West Virginia.

It's a showdown between two of the nation's top-25 rushing offenses; the Knights rank fifth in the Football Bowl Subdivision at 232.4 yards per game, while the visiting Mountaineers are 23rd at 191.4 per game.

Time, TV schedule for homecoming: What channel is UCF football vs West Virginia on today?

Both teams also hope to snap losing streaks. UCF has dropped four straight, all within conference play, and West Virginia aims to rebound after back-to-back defeats — including a Hail Mary heartbreaker against former head coach Dana Holgorsen and Houston.

UCF needs three wins in its final five games to achieve bowl eligibility. The Knights last missed out on bowl season in 2015, a winless campaign that included the dismissal of George O'Leary as coach.

John Rhys Plumlee will make his third straight start at quarterback for UCF, returning against Kansas on Oct. 7 after being sidelined with a meniscus injury.

What time is the UCF football game today?

When: Noon Saturday, October 28

Where: FBC Mortgage Stadium, Orlando, Florida

What channel is UCF vs. West Virginia on?

Eric Collins will do the play-by-play with Devin Gardner working as the analyst. Streaming options include fuboTV, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

UCF-West Virginia odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, October 27.

Spread: UCF (-7)

Over/under: 60

Moneyline: West Virginia +225, UCF -275

UCF schedule 2023

Date Opponent Thursday, Aug. 31 vs. Kent State: W 56-6 Saturday, Sept. 9 at Boise State: W 18-16 Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. Villanova: W 48-14 Saturday, Sept. 23 at Kansas State*: L 44-31 Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. Baylor*: L 36-35 Saturday, Oct. 7 at Kansas*: L 51-22 Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Saturday, Oct. 21 at Oklahoma*: L 31-29 Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. West Virginia* Saturday, Nov. 4 at Cincinnati* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Oklahoma State* Saturday, Nov. 18 at Texas Tech* Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Houston* Saturday, Dec. 2 Big 12 Championship Game * Big 12 game

