Live updates: Rain comes and goes, UCF-Kent State still on track for 7 p.m. kick

ORLANDO — After over a year of build up, UCF officially kicks off its debut season in the Big 12 Conference tonight in the Bounce House against Kent State. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Along with Cincinnati, BYU and Houston, UCF accepted an invitation into the league in September of 2021 after Oklahoma and Texas announced their intentions of leaving the league for the SEC. The Sooners and Longhorns will make the jump next year with four more schools — Utah, Arizona, Arizona State and Colorado — being brought in to replace them.

So, for this year and this year alone, the Big 12 is a 14-team league and the Knights will begin their slate against an old conference foe in the Golden Flashes. UCF and Kent State were foes in the Mid-American Conference from 2002 to 2004 and overall the schools have met four times with each winning twice. The Golden Flashes were picked to finish last in the league's East Division and the Knights enter as a five-touchdown favorite.

Quick stats: UCF gunning for eighth straight season-opening win

The Knights enter Thursday night as five-touchdown favorites and a win would extend a few nice streaks for both UCF and coach Gus Malzahn.

UCF is looking for an eighth straight win in its season opener while Malzahn is 11-0 in home openers in his head coaching career.

Storm passes through, game time unaffected

A severe thunderstorm came and went Thursday morning, but as of an hour before kickoff, the game's start time remained on track.

The Knights will host Kent state with kickoff slated for 7 p.m. It will be the first meeting betwixt the schools since playing as MAC rivals in 2004. Thursday will mark the first game for UCF as a member of the Big 12 Conference.

What time is the UCF football game?

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, August 31

Where: FBC Mortgage Stadium, Orlando, Florida

What channel is UCF vs. Kent State on TV, streaming?

TV: FS1 (Channel 219 on DirecTV, Channel 150 on Dish Network)

Live stream: FoxSports.com (cable subscription needed), YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Where can I find UCF football on radio?

Radio: FM 96.9/AM 740 The Game

Online radio: UCFKnights.com and YouTube (Spanish)

UCF game schedule 2023

Date Opponent Thursday, Aug. 31 vs. Kent State Saturday, Sept. 9 at Boise State Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. Villanova Saturday, Sept. 23 at Kansas State* Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. Baylor* Saturday, Oct. 7 at Kansas* Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Saturday, Oct. 21 at Oklahoma* Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. West Virginia* Saturday, Nov. 4 at Cincinnati* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Oklahoma State* Saturday, Nov. 18 at Texas Tech* Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Houston* Saturday, Dec. 2 Big 12 Championship Game

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: UCF vs. Kent State game score, college football live updates