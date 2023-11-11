Live updates: UCF football faces No. 17 Oklahoma State in Space Game tradition

ORLANDO — UCF puts its six-year undefeated Space Game streak on the line against one of the hottest teams in college football.

Oklahoma State, which jumped up to No. 15 in the College Football Playoff rankings this week after toppling rival Oklahoma, makes its first trip to the Bounce House on a special annual occasion for the Knights — or, more accurately, the Citronauts. Keep scrolling for updates, and remember to fresh the page for the latest.

UCF (4-5, 1-5 in Big 12) will honor its aerospace roots with Canaveral Blue uniforms, named after the cape roughly 50 minutes southeast of FBC Mortgage Stadium and home of the famed Kennedy Space Center.

Coming off its first Big 12 football victory, UCF — and its often maligned, 127th-ranked run defense — must find a way to slow down Cowboys sophomore Ollie Gordon II, the nation's leading rusher. Oklahoma State (7-2, 5-1) has reeled off five consecutive victories and is tied for first in league play, gaining the inside track on reaching the Big 12 championship game next month in Arlington, Texas.

RJ Harvey has tallied four straight 100-yard rushing performances for the Knights, setting a new single-game career-high last week at Cincinnati. He's the first UCF running back to accomplish that feat since Latavius Murray in 2012.

What time is the UCF football game today?

When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday, November 11

Where: FBC Mortgage Stadium, Orlando, Florida

What channel is UCF football vs. Oklahoma State on?

UCF vs. Oklahoma State will air on ESPN. Mike Monaco will be the play-by-play announcer, Robert Griffin III will be the analyst, and Kris Budden will report from the sidelines.

Streaming options include fuboTV, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

UCF-Oklahoma State betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, November 10.

Spread: Oklahoma State (-2.5)

Over/under: 65.5

Moneyline: Oklahoma State -140, UCF +115

UCF football schedule

Date Opponent Thursday, Aug. 31 vs. Kent State: W 56-6 Saturday, Sept. 9 at Boise State: W 18-16 Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. Villanova: W 48-14 Saturday, Sept. 23 at Kansas State*: L 44-31 Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. Baylor*: L 36-35 Saturday, Oct. 7 at Kansas*: L 51-22 Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Saturday, Oct. 21 at Oklahoma*: L 31-29 Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. West Virginia*: L 41-28 Saturday, Nov. 4 at Cincinnati*: W 28-26 Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Oklahoma State* Saturday, Nov. 18 at Texas Tech* Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Houston* Saturday, Dec. 2 Big 12 Championship Game

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: UCF football vs Oklahoma State score, updates