Live updates: Trevor Lawrence and Jaguars face Tua Tagovailoa and Dolphins in preseason

The Jacksonville Jaguars wrap up their 2023 preseason on Aug. 26 at the newly renamed EverBank Stadium, taking on the Miami Dolphins in an all-Florida NFL clash.

The game is also a matchup of two prized young quarterbacks, Trevor Lawrence for the Jaguars and Tua Tagovailoa for the Dolphins. Unlike last week's Jags game against the Detroit Lions, head coach Doug Pederson is expected to give starters some playing time as the team tunes up for the NFL regular season opener in two weeks, in spite of multiple injuries along the offensive and defensive lines.

When do the Jaguars play the Dolphins in the preseason?

Where: EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, Florida

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, August 26

Where can I watch Jaguars vs. Dolphins on TV, streaming?

TV: Here's where you can watch the Jaguars feed:

WJAX (CBS 47) in Jacksonville

WOFL (FOX 35) in Orlando

WCTV (CBS 6) in Tallahassee

WECP (My 21.2) in Panama City

WCJB (ABC 20) in Gainesville

Live stream: NFL+ (out-of-market only), YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), fuboTV

Where can I listen to Jaguars vs. Dolphins on radio?

Radio: WJXL-AM 1010 / FM 92.5 (English), WFXJ-AM 930 / FM 97.3 (Spanish), SiriusXM Channel 227

Online radio: SiriusXM Channel 814, TuneIn

