Live updates: Trevor Lawrence and Jacksonville Jaguars take on Detroit Lions in preseason

The 2023 NFL preseason rolls into the second week for the Jacksonville Jaguars, heading into Michigan to take on the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Trevor Lawrence completed five of his six pass attempts last week against the Dallas Cowboys, a solid start to his preseason. Among the other storylines fans will be watching: the meeting of the Jaguars' Travon Walker and the Lions' Aidan Hutchinson, the first-round edge rushers that topped the 2022 NFL Draft class.

Like the Jaguars, the Lions also won their preseason opener, beating the New York Giants 21-16. While playing time for starters will likely be limited on both sides, it's one more opportunity for the regulars to get into rhythm before the regular season opens in three weeks.

Keep scrolling to see the latest updates.

Vote now! Who is the bigger sports star in Florida: Trevor Lawrence or Tua Tagovailoa?

When do the Jaguars play the Lions in the preseason?

When: 1 p.m. Saturday, August 19

Where: Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

What channel is Jaguars vs. Lions on TV, streaming?

TV: Here's where you can watch the Jaguars feed:

WJAX (CBS 47) in Jacksonville

WOFL (FOX 35) in Orlando

WCTV (CBS 6) in Tallahassee

WECP (My 21.2) in Panama City

WCJB (ABC 20) in Gainesville

WBBH (NBC 2) in Fort Myers

Live stream: NFL+ (out-of-market only), YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Radio: WJXL-AM 1010 / FM 92.5 (English), WFXJ-AM 930 / FM 97.3 (Spanish), SiriusXM Channel 381

Online radio: SiriusXM Channel 814, TuneIn

