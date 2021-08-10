Live updates: Thousands of Tampa Bay students return to school

WEIGH IN HERE: Are you a parent or teacher? Tell us how you’re feeling about the first day of school.

Today begins the third school year affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

In Tampa Bay and across Florida, tens of thousands of students and school workers return to campus after a summer of debate over how to safely navigate the year.

How bad is the delta variant? Masks or no masks? Why aren’t more people vaccinated? These and other issues have people worried. Yet schools are reopening with fewer restrictions, and many hope for a return to normalcy.

Tampa Bay Times journalists are talking to students, parents and educators today as the school year starts in Hillsborough, Pasco and Hernando counties. (Pinellas County schools reopen on Wednesday.) Follow their reporting here:

6:15 a.m.: Thoughts of COVID are hard to shake

We’ll start the day with a sampling from our back-to-school questionnaire for parents and teachers, which revealed significant angst as the year begins.

“My daughter was (looking forward to school) until the COVID numbers went through the roof. ... Yes, we wear masks indoors always and we are fully vaccinated. With freedom comes responsibility. We have a responsibility to protect public health. Wear a mask and get vaccinated or go live in a cave.” — Taylor Ward, Tampa

“I am looking forward to my daughter returning to school without as harsh restrictions as were implemented last year, (but) I fear a return to overreaching restrictions given the current COVID narrative.” — Ryan Socratic, Lithia

Fears “other children who aren’t masked or careful giving my daughter COVID and her bringing it home to my husband, who has a preexisting condition. ... People are being too political with all this and it’s about safety, caring about others and just being careful. I’ve lost a loved one to COVID,and maybe if the governor did he would feel differently.” — Jennifer Christopher, Riverview

“Thankfully, children as a whole have been spared the worst symptoms of COVID, i.e. hospitalization and death. ... We will ensure the kids wash their hands and practice good hygiene and focus on living healthy the best we can, but we need to live our lives. My concerns are what they are every year. Are my children receiving a solid education?” — Kevin Maloney, Lutz

