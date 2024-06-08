Live updates: Third round of Memorial Tournament underway

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — It’s moving day at the Memorial Tournament and 52 players are left following Friday’s cut at 4-over par. Scottie Scheffler has a three shot lead at 9-under while Canadian Adam Hadwin and defending champion Viktor Hovland sit tied for second at 6-under.

Scheffler, the world no. 1, has yet to win at Muirfield, finishing third in his last two starts. Plenty of other big names are within striking distance on the leaderboard, including Sweden’s Ludvig Aberg, American Tony Finau and four-time major champion Rory McIlroy. Action gets underway Saturday morning with those sitting at or near the top of the leaderboard set to tee off in the afternoon.

Leaderboard after the second round

1st: Scottie Scheffler (-9)

Tied-2nd: Adam Hadwin (-6)

Tied-2nd: Viktor Hovland (-6)

Tied-4th: Christiaan Bezuidenhout (-5)

Tied-4th: Keegan Bradley (-5)

Pairings and tee times for the third round

9:20 a.m. – Andrew Putnam and Cameron Young

9:30 a.m. – Jackson Koivun (a) and Emiliano Grillo

9:40 a.m. – Jason Day and Justin Thomas

9:50 a.m. – Austin Eckroat and Thomas Detry

10:00 a.m. – Sungjae Im and Shane Lowry

10:10 a.m. – Denny McCarthy and Tom Hoge

10:20 a.m. – Davis Thompson and Matt Kuchar

10:30 a.m. – Nick Taylor and Brian Harman

10:45 a.m. – Cam Davis and Sam Burns

10:55 a.m. – Tom Kim and Adam Svensson

11:05 a.m. – Peter Malnati and Eric Cole

11:15 a.m. – Victor Perez and Taylor Pendrith

11:25 a.m. – Byeong Hun An and Will Zalatoris

11:35 a.m. – Corey Conners and Max Homa

11:45 a.m. – Lee Hodges and J.T. Poston

12:00 p.m. – Sahith Theegala and Russell Henley

12:10 p.m. – Billy Horschel and Alex Noren

12:20 p.m. – Nick Dunlap and Matt Fitzpatrick

12:30 p.m. – Seamus Power and Hideko Matsuyama

12:40 p.m. – Collin Morikawa and Si Woo Kim

12:50 p.m. – Tommy Fleetwood and Sepp Straka

1:05 p.m. – Xander Schauffele and Akshay Bhatia

1:15 p.m. – Tony Finau and Rory McIlroy

1:25 p.m. – Keegan Bradley and Ludvig Aberg

1:35 p.m. – Viktor Hovland and Christiaan Bezuidenhout

1:45 p.m. – Scottie Scheffler and Adam Hadwin

More clouds but warmer temperatures for Saturday

Storm Team 4 chief meteorologist Dave Mazza says conditions should remain dry as we move into the latter half of tournament weekend. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid to upper 70s. The day will start out with partly cloudy skies with clouds increasing throughout the day. There is a slim chance for a shower late on Saturday evening but will likely not affect play.

