Live updates from the third padded practice of Bears training camp

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alyssa Barbieri
·9 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Chicago Bears
    Chicago Bears
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Following an off day, the Chicago Bears are returning to Halas Hall on Friday for their third straight padded practice of training camp.

With media and fans in attendance, there’s plenty to keep an eye on during Friday’s practice, which is the third straight padded practice for the Bears. The offense remains a work in progress, which is to be expected at this point of the summer. But all eyes will once again be on the offense’s overall performance in another padded practice.

Here are some instant observations from those in attendance at the Bears’ eighth practice of training camp:

Stay tuned for live updates throughout practice, which starts at 10 a.m. CT.

 

 

 

 

 

 

1

1

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire

Recommended Stories