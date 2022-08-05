Live updates from the third padded practice of Bears training camp

Following an off day, the Chicago Bears are returning to Halas Hall on Friday for their third straight padded practice of training camp.

With media and fans in attendance, there’s plenty to keep an eye on during Friday’s practice, which is the third straight padded practice for the Bears. The offense remains a work in progress, which is to be expected at this point of the summer. But all eyes will once again be on the offense’s overall performance in another padded practice.

Here are some instant observations from those in attendance at the Bears’ eighth practice of training camp:

Stay tuned for live updates throughout practice, which starts at 10 a.m. CT.

#Bears practice is getting rolling and no sign of Teven Jenkins on the field. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) August 5, 2022

Practice No. 8 has begun. Teven Jenkins remains absent from the O-line group. It’s the 7th straight practice where we have not seen Jenkins. pic.twitter.com/9ihugjo4b8 — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) August 5, 2022

#DaBears To Clarify. It doesn’t look like Kyler Gordon will be practicing today. No Pads on. — The Irish Bears Show (@IrishBearsShow) August 5, 2022

Kyler Gordon on the bikes along with Vildor, Pettis and Duke Shelley. Angelo Blackson back after a few days not practicing — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) August 5, 2022

#Bears practice is just beginning. I haven’t see Robert Quinn yet. Kyler Gordon doesn’t appear to be practicing. He’s on an exercise bike. Teven Jenkins still absent. Angelo Blackson is back in pads. — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) August 5, 2022

Angelo Blackson is back at practice today… but now Khyiris Tonga is on the bike and not participating. — Alex Shapiro (@AlexShapiroNBCS) August 5, 2022

Looks like no Duke Shelley, Khyiris Tonga or James O'Shaughnessy today. They are all riding on the bikes right now. — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) August 5, 2022

There isn't a love like Darnell Mooney and a jugs machine. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/L4iXuAV72V — Brendan Sugrue (@BrendanSugrue) August 5, 2022

Justin Fields working on that I-formation. pic.twitter.com/lQxJs8sHaO — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) August 5, 2022

Jason Garrett spotted at Bears camp today. 🤔 — Jack Wright (@BearDownJack) August 5, 2022

Back to work for Justin Fields and the Bears at Halas Hall. pic.twitter.com/LSuIFwgcWg — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) August 5, 2022

Bears practice is underway. No sign of Teven Jenkins, which is seven consecutive practices missed. Day-to-day appears to be week-to-week. Also not spotted: Robert Quinn and Khyiris Tonga. DT Angelo Blackson and TE Chase Allen are back at practice. — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) August 5, 2022

With Gordon, Graham, and Vildor not practicing, we'll get a good look at the backend of the secondary today. Could be a big day for the offense. — Brendan Sugrue (@BrendanSugrue) August 5, 2022

The following Bears are on exercise bikes:

CB Kyler Gordon

CB Duke Shelley

LB C.J. Avery

TE James O’Shaughnessy

WR Dante Pettis — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) August 5, 2022

Should be a decent day for the offense. No Kyler Gordon & No Kindle Vildor along with the obvious no Thomas Graham jr.#DaBears — The Irish Bears Show (@IrishBearsShow) August 5, 2022

We got 3-on-3s starting right now. Three pass catchers vs. Three defensive backs. — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) August 5, 2022

Fields to Mooney #DaBears Going to hear that often this year! — Rob Schwarz Jr. (@ChiRuxinBGO) August 5, 2022

Isaiah Coulter made a leaping attempt in skeleton drills and came down awkwardly. He's walking off gingerly. — Brendan Sugrue (@BrendanSugrue) August 5, 2022

Justin Fields connects with Byron Pringle along the left sideline. Jayson Stanley was in coverage. — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) August 5, 2022

Impressed by DB individual session. Crisp pace. Greater sense of urgency. Attention to detail. Worked on punch outs 🥜🏈 and Cov1 WR jams. Overall, better camp vibe under Flus. Players being held accountable. Attention to detail. @BearDownChiPod — Jack Wright (@BearDownJack) August 5, 2022

Fields to Mooney followed by Fields to Pringle 👀 — The Irish Bears Show (@IrishBearsShow) August 5, 2022

Peterman with a great pass and catch to Finke #BearsCamp — Rob Schwarz Jr. (@ChiRuxinBGO) August 5, 2022

Now the #Bears are having two players block while the QB runs the ball. Ryan Griffin has been doing a good job with his blocking during this drill. — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) August 5, 2022

Having said that, not sure #4 got the memo. 😠 — Jack Wright (@BearDownJack) August 5, 2022

Time for 11-on-11s

Fields to Pringle for a first down. Coverage to Brisker #DaBears — Rob Schwarz Jr. (@ChiRuxinBGO) August 5, 2022

Braxton Jones with a really good block on Al-Quadin Muhammad. Justin Fields had enough time to find Byron Pringle. — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) August 5, 2022

Braxton Jones remains with the Bears’ first-team offensive line at left tackle. Cody Whitehair, Sam Mustipher, Michael Schofield and Riley Reiff round out that initial group from left to right. — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) August 5, 2022

Ryan Griffin again with a good block. First it was against Dane Cruikshank and now against DeAndre Houston-Carson. — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) August 5, 2022

CB Kindle Vildor also isn’t practicing. The corner opposite Jaylon Johnson to open team drills is Greg Stroman Jr. — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) August 5, 2022

Trestan Ebner showing off his quickness and speed on these 11×11 drills. Can't wait to see him in preseason next week. — Brendan Sugrue (@BrendanSugrue) August 5, 2022

Rookie RB Trestan Ebner, who has made some nifty catches in camp, just made some elusive open field moves on a big run. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) August 5, 2022

Braxton Jones appears to be getting better with every practice & holding his own at LT. #DaBears — The Irish Bears Show (@IrishBearsShow) August 5, 2022

On third-and-7, Justin Fields throws the ball to Cole Kmet on a screen to the left. Kmet lowers his shoulder to pick up the first down. Kmet made contact with Jaylon Johnson on the play and Kmet smiled at him after getting the first down. — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) August 5, 2022

At this point it’s time to assume Bears dead serious about Braxton Jones day 1 OLT starter. His job to lose in exhibition games. Reiff definitely more effective on right, good there, but leaves Larry Borom odd man out & that’s disappointing though he is ideal swing tackle. — Hub Arkush (@Hub_Arkush) August 5, 2022

None of the QBs have looked great in team drills yet. Quite a few airmails aside from dump passes. — Brendan Sugrue (@BrendanSugrue) August 5, 2022

If you are looking for Flus at camp, just look to Fields’ right. A constant so far. — Jack Wright (@BearDownJack) August 5, 2022

Justin Fields to Cole Kmet on another screen pass in 11-on-11s. Riley Reiff and Michael Schofield were in a good position to block for Kmet — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) August 5, 2022

Justin Fields first team drill today: completions to Pringle, Herbert and Kmet. Maybe a sack by Pennel on the Herbert reception. Griffin also had a drop on another play. First offense is going against scout team right now in next drill. Fields just connect with Jones deep. — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) August 5, 2022

The Screen Game is gonna be a pretty substantial part of the offensive game plan. — The Irish Bears Show (@IrishBearsShow) August 5, 2022

Fields just emerged with a nice bomb on a flag route to Velus Jones. — Brendan Sugrue (@BrendanSugrue) August 5, 2022

Justin Fields connects on a DEEP pass to Velus Jones Jr. Good ball placement by Fields. — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) August 5, 2022

It’s clear the Bears believe in Khalil Herbert, while Trestan Ebner has looked impressive in training camp. I’m expecting there will be more of a share in the backfield alongside David Montgomery. — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) August 5, 2022

Fields has made a couple of great deep passes going against a scout defense. First was to Velus Jones, second to Cole Kmet. — Alex Shapiro (@AlexShapiroNBCS) August 5, 2022

Justin Fields to Cole Kmet downfield. The two have been in-sync so far today. — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) August 5, 2022

3 pronged rushing attack. Matt Nagy could never — The Irish Bears Show (@IrishBearsShow) August 5, 2022

Kmet w a sweet catch on a crossing route. Ball delivered perfectly by Fields. Kmet displayed incredibly soft hands on that particular catch. — Jack Wright (@BearDownJack) August 5, 2022

If Braxton Jones is day 1 plug and play OLT starter as 5th round rookie out of Southern Utah and just better than average to good, Ryan Poles 1st Draft is a success almost regardless of how the others do. — Hub Arkush (@Hub_Arkush) August 5, 2022

Same drill vs scout team: Justin Fields connects deep to Cole Kmet. I can’t recall the Bears under Nagy getting into scouted looks and plays this early in camp. Early takeaway: it’s good to see. — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) August 5, 2022

Justin Fields overthrows Equanimeous St. Brown, who ran a double move and was open on the left side of the field. — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) August 5, 2022

Against the scout team, Justin Fields connected with Velus Jones Jr. on a nice deep ball. Later, Fields slightly overthrew Equanimeous St. Brown on a similar play. — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) August 5, 2022

Interesting sidebar at #ChicagoBears camp today as a German film crew is here shooting a documentary on #19 @Equanimeous who is half German & carries dual citizenship — Peggy Kusinski (@peggykusinski) August 5, 2022

Same deal with the Bears’ first-team offensive line.

LT Braxton Jones

LG Cody Whitehair

C Sam Mustipher/Doug Kramer

RG Michael Schofield/Ja’Tyre Carter

RT Riley Reiff — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) August 5, 2022

Justin Fields to Byron Pringle!! pic.twitter.com/tdEiP7weE6 — The Tape Never Lies Network (@TTNLNetwork) August 5, 2022

Couple of general notes with @BearDownJack and @ThatPodGuyDuke. 1. Special teams coverages are way more emphasized under Flus than Nagy. A lot more attention is being put on it. 2. The sense of urgency and mix between team and group drills is nice. You can feel a faster energy. — Brendan Sugrue (@BrendanSugrue) August 5, 2022

First team OL LT: Jones

LG: Whitehair

C: Mustipher

RG: Schofield

RT: Reiff — Brendan Sugrue (@BrendanSugrue) August 5, 2022

Fields just found St. Brown on a deep fly, catching it easily over the DBs. His size is such an advantage. — Brendan Sugrue (@BrendanSugrue) August 5, 2022

Justin Fields connects on a deep pass to Equanimeous St. Brown, but there was a flag before the snap. The defense stopped moving. — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) August 5, 2022

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire