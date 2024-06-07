Live updates: Texas vs. Oklahoma softball Game 2 score, highlights from WCWS finals

OKLAHOMA CITY — Texas softball coach Mike White didn't mince words after his team dropped the first game in a best-of-three championship series 8-3 against Oklahoma Wednesday at the Women's College World Series. "It's pretty simple," White said. "It's fight or go home."

Can Texas (55-9) fight off elimination on Thursday and force a third and decisive game Friday against a Sooner squad trying to win an unprecedented fourth straight national title?

Texas outfielder Ashton Maloney prevents an Oklahoma home run with a leaping catch in the sixth inning of the first game of the Women’s College World Series softball championship series at Devon Park in Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

Top 3: Oklahoma 2, Texas 2

Alyssa Washington with a clutch, 2-out hit up the middle that scores Vivi Martinez, and Texas has tied the game. That's all for OU starter Karlie Keeney. Payton Monticelli comes in; she's only thrown 19 innings this season and has 23 strikeouts. OU coach Patty Gasso is being very creative with her staff tonight - Thomas Jones

Top 3: Oklahoma 2, Texas 1

Texas has runners in scoring position after back-to-back, 2-out singles from Vivi Martinez and Reese Atwood - two Texas batters who have been struggling at the WCWS - and the Sooners having a long conference with OU starter Karlie Keeney. - Thomas Jones

End 2: Oklahoma 2, Texas 1

I don't know who the eagle eye in the Texas dugout was, but OU's Rylie Boone clearly left the first base bag early and was ruled out on the Longhorns' first challenge. As lethal as this Sooners' lineup is, Texas can ill afford to get further behind. -- Kirk Bohls

End 2: Oklahoma 2, Texas 1

A challenge by Texas coach Mike White is successful, and Rylie Boone is out after replay shows she left a second early from first base. Oklahoma has the lead, but Texas starter Mac Morgan shook off the homer to keep things tight. - Thomas Jones

Bottom 2: Oklahoma 2, Texas 1

These Sooners don't hit home runs. They hit rockets. That's their 12th home run in OU's fifth WCWS game. Can't see Mac Morgan lasting much longer. She's not fooling any of these OU hitters. But Mike White leaves her in for now after a long talk. -- Kirk Bohls

Bottom 2: Oklahoma 2, Texas 1

They talk about Sooner magic up here, but's all about that Sooner power. After Alyssa Brito hammers a leadoff double off the centerfield wall, Kasidi Pickering launches a one-out homer into the left-field bleachers. - Thomas Jones

Middle 2: Texas 1, Oklahoma 0

Texas only 1-for-6 with runners on this game, but Henry provides the Horns' first clutch hit really in the last three games. That has been lacking since the Horns won their first two games handily. -- Kirk Bohls

Middle 2: Texas 1, Oklahoma 0

The Longhorns have their first lead of the championship series. Texas catcher Reese Atwood doesn't get a hit, but she scores. She reaches base on a walk and is credited with her first steal of the season, if that call holds up. The 6-footer then shows off her wheels and scores on a bloop RBI single by Kayden Henry into right field. - Thomas Jones

Start 1: Texas 0, Oklahoma 0

Texas escapes the first inning unscathed, unlike last night, and turns its WCWS-high fourth double play here. OU leads all teams up here with a .309 batting average in the WCWS. The Horns are hitting just .255 after leading the nation in batting average at .372. -- Kirk Bohls

End 1: Texas 0, Oklahoma 0

Oklahoma's Jayda Coleman leads off the bottom of the first with a sharply hit single but the Texas infield then shows off its glovework. Third baseman Mia Scott almost starts a double-play but settles for one out, then shortstop Vivi Martinez and second baseman Alyssa Washington turn a double-play to end the winning - Thomas Jones

Middle 1: Texas 0, Oklahoma 0

Texas starts where it left off in Game One. It had just two hits in six at-bats with runners in scoring position in that loss and wasted a leadoff walk by Bella Dayton with an easy double play. -- Kirk Bohls

Middle 1: Texas 0, Oklahoma 0

Oklahoma starter Karlie Keeney opens the game with a walk to Bella Dayton but Sooner second baseman Avery Hodge makes a nice play to turn a double play. - Thomas Jones

Texas doesn't lose two in a row often

Texas is hungry to keep its season and championship hopes alive tonight. The Horns lost 8-3 to OU last night and haven't lost two straight to the same opponent all season. Their only two-game losing streak came against Oklahoma State and OU in different series. -- Kirk Bohls

Texas vs. OU reeling in viewers

Game one between Texas and Oklahoma, which was broadcast on ESPN, drew the best-ever WCWS game-one audience with 1.9 million viewers, according to ESPN. That marks the best WCWS audience since 2021 and second best since 2015. It was also the second-most streamed softball game ever on ESPN+. - Thomas Jones

Sooner faithful ready to paint town crimson

Devon Park already looks like an OU rally, but Texas is represented. AD Chris Del Conte, regents chairman Kevin Eltife and chancellor JB Milliken watching from the front row behind the Horn dugout. -- Kirk Bohls

Bohls: Mac Morgan the right pick by White

Not surprised that Mike White is going with junior right-hander Mac Morgan. She's been solid to spectacular this post-season and throws 90% drop balls, which could help her keep OU hits inside the park in theory. -- Kirk Bohls

Mac Morgan gets the start for Texas

White fondly calls junior Mac Morgan his “bulldog” in the circle, and he’s turning to his junior pitcher to help keep the Longhorns’ season alive. Morgan has yet to allow a run at the WCWS in two appearances, and she’s only given up two hits and one walk with seven strikeouts in 6.1 innings. That stretch includes 1.2 innings in Wednesday’s loss to the Sooners. Oklahoma will counter with Karlie Keeney, a grad student in her first season with the Sooners. She’s only thrown 1/3 of an inning at the WCWS, and this will be just her sixth start of the season. Bit of a curveball from OU coach Patty Gasso. – Thomas Jones

What channel is Texas softball vs Oklahoma today?

Texas vs. Oklahoma is scheduled to take place on ESPN. Streaming options include the ESPN app (with a cable login), ESPN+ and Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

This is Game 2 of the best-of-three Women's College World Series championship series. If needed, Game 3 will likewise take place on ESPN, keeping the same streaming options.

Texas softball vs Oklahoma start time

Date: Wednesday, June 5

Time: 7 p.m. CDT

First pitch for Texas softball's Game 2 of the Women's College World Series championship is scheduled for 7 p.m. CDT.

Game 3, if needed, would be at 7 p.m. Friday.

Texas softball schedule 2024

Below is Texas softball's postseason schedule. For the Longhorns' full 2024 college softball schedule, click here.

Austin Regional

Friday, May 17: Texas 5, Siena 0

Saturday, May 18: Texas 14, Northwestern 2 (five innings)

Sunday, May 19: Texas 7, Northwestern 0

Austin Super Regional

Friday, May 24: Texas A&M 6, Texas 5

Saturday, May 25: Texas 9, Texas A&M 8

Sunday, May 26: Texas 6, Texas A&M 5

Women's College World Series:

Thursday, May 30: Texas 4, Stanford 0

Saturday, June 1: Texas 10, Florida 0 (five innings)

Monday, June 3: Texas 1, Stanford 0

Wednesday, June 5: Oklahoma 8, Texas 3 (WCWS final, Game 1)

Thursday, June 6: vs. Oklahoma (WCWS final, Game 2)

Friday, June 7*: vs. Oklahoma (WCWS final, Game 3)

* If necessary

