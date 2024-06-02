Live updates: Texas-Texas A&M rivalry steps into NCAA baseball tournament's spotlight

Texas Longhorns utility Peyton Powell (15) catches a high ball hit by the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns during the first round in the NCAA baseball College Station Regional May 31, 2024, at Olsen Field in College Station.

COLLEGE STATION — More than bragging rights will be on the line when Texas and Texas A&M meet at Blue Bell Park on Saturday night.

The 382nd game of this rivalry series is taking place in the winner's bracket of the NCAA Tournament's College Station regional. Tonight's winner will seize control of this double-elimination competition. The loser will be forced into an elimination game against Louisiana (41-19) at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

The first pitch between the Longhorns (36-22) and Aggies (45-13) is scheduled for 8 p.m. This game will be televised by ESPN with Roy Philpott and Xavier Scruggs in the broadcast booth. Craig Way will be joined by Roger Wallace on the 103.1 FM radio broadcast.

Starting pitchers announced for Saturday showdown

Texas coach David Pierce will hand the baseball to right-handed pitcher Lebarron Johnson Jr. (3-4, 5.88 ERA) tonight. Meanwhile, Texas A&M will turn to left-hander Ryan Prager (8-1, 2.51).

Texas pitcher Lebarron Johnson Jr. (57) pitches as the Longhorns play San Diego at UFCU Disch–Falk Field on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024.

Johnson has started on the Blue Bell Park mound before. Johnson pitched the first three innings of the Longhorns' 5-2 win in College Station last year, and he was the pitcher of record in what was a designated start. Johnson allowed two hits and a run, and his evening also featured two strikeouts, one walk and two wild pitches.

A second-team selection on the SEC honor roll this season, Prager has never faced Texas before.

Texas, Texas A&M both win regional openers

Texas and Texas A&M both opened their appearances in the 2024 NCAA baseball tournament with wins on Friday. The No. 3 national seed, Texas A&M scored seven runs in the second inning of an 8-0 win over Grambling. The shutout was Texas A&M's 11th of the season. No other Division I team has posted more than seven shutouts.

Texas, the regional's third seed, overcame an early deficit on Friday in a 12-5 win over second-seeded Louisiana. The Longhorns were led by sophomore shortstop Jalin Flores, who hit his third grand slam of the season. Texas designated hitter Kimble Schuessler reached base five times in the victory.

