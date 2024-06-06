Live updates: Texas softball vs Oklahoma score, highlights in Game 1 of their WCWS finals

OKLAHOMA CITY — After spending the regular season battling for Big 12 supremacy, No. 1 Texas and No. 2 Oklahoma will now take their rivalry to college softball's biggest stage in the championship series of the Women's College World Series. Can Oklahoma (57-7) become the first team to win four consecutive national championships? Can Texas (55-8) win its first national title? We'll start to find out tonight in the first game of the best-of-three series tonight.

Texas infielder Joley Mitchell reaches base in the Longhorns' 1-0 win over Stanford in the Women's College World Series semifinal on Monday at Devon Park in Oklahoma City. The Longhorns open the best-of-three championship series against Oklahoma Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Follow along below for live updates and highlights from Texas' game vs. Oklahoma:

End 2: Oklahoma 2, Texas 1

OU starter Kelly Maxwell not near as sharp as yesterday's semifinals game against Florida but has retired four straight batters. Her velocity is down. But Kayden Henry helped her by swinging at a pitch in the dirt for the third out. - Kirk Bohls

Middle 2: Oklahoma 2, Texas 1

Big moment for Texas' Teagan Kavan. She walked back-to-back batters with two outs, and threw a wild pitch but got shortstop Tiare Jennings - who had a home run in the first inning - to pop up for the third out. - Thomas Jones

End 1: Oklahoma 2, Texas 1

It's certainly not a pitcher's duel early. Texas' Teagan Kavan had her streak of 14 scoreless innings (second in WCWS history for Texas, by the way, behind Cat Osterman's 17 1/3 in 2003) snapped, and OU's Kelly Maxwell doesn't look like she has the same velocity that she's had in previous games. But that's not surprising, considering her heavy workload at this WCWS - Thomas Jones

Bottom 1: Oklahoma 2, Texas 1

Texas has its share of power, too, as third baseman Mia Scott just showed. The three-time All-Big 12 player bangs a homer just over the right-field wall, and Texas bounces back a bit. Some early fireworks on a sunny day in OKC. - Thomas Jones

Middle 1: Oklahoma 2, Texas 0

Mike White has acknowledged that OU has more power than Texas and the Sooners showed it with a two-run homer in the first from Jennings. OU ranks third in the nation with 119 homers -- 1.84 per game -- better than all but Miami of Ohio and Virginia Tech. -- Kirk Bohls

Top 1: Oklahoma 2, Texas 0

Oklahoma doesn't take long to show off its power. Tiare Jennings crushes a ball into centerfield for a 2-run homer, and the Texas' streak of 14 innings pitched without giving up a run at the WCWS is over. Let's see how freshman Teagan Kavan responds to sudden adversity. - Thomas Jones

Some lineup tweaks for Texas

Texas smartly going with freshman ace Teagan Kavan, and OU going with ace Kelly Maxwell. As it should be. And Mike White moving freshman Kayden Henry down to eighth in the order. Maybe doing so to start a rally down there. There's a strong section of UT fans down the third base line and some in the outfield bleachers. -- Kirk Bohls

Texas starts Teagan Kavan, Oklahoma turns to Kelly Maxwell

No pitcher at the Women’s College World Series is hotter than Texas freshman Teagan Kavan, and Longhorns’ coach Mike White hope she stays scorching in the championship series opener. Kavan leads Texas in appearances (30), innings (128.1), wins (20) and strikeouts (135) for the season with a 1.96 ERA, and she’s been outright dominant in two WCWS appearances. Kavan has thrown two complete-game shutouts in the two wins over Stanford while outdueling Stanford All-American NiJaree Canady. Oklahoma will counter with Kelly Maxwell even though she threw eight innings and a season-high 148 pitches Tuesday in the 6-5, extra-inning win over Florida. Maxwell, the Oklahoma State transfer, is 22-2 with a 2.00 ERA and 155 strikeouts in 147 innings. - Thomas Jones

Will Kelly Maxwell start after grueling game vs. Florida?

Even though OU ace Kelly Maxwell threw a season-high 148 pitches against Florida, coach Patty Gasso might choose to pitch her anyway. She's a left-hander and seven of Texas nine regular starters hit substantially worse against lefties. Katie Stewart hits 101 points worse against southpaws, and Reese Atwood's average drops 89 points. Alyssa Washington hits 128 points better against lefties, and Kayden Henry's average is a plus-88 points higher vs. lefties. - Kirk Bohls

What channel is Texas softball vs Oklahoma today?

Texas vs. Oklahoma is scheduled to take place on ESPN. Streaming options include the ESPN app (with a cable login), ESPN+ and Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

This is Game 1 of the best-of-three Women's College World Series championship series. Game 2 and, if it's needed, Game 3 will likewise take place on ESPN, keeping the same streaming options.

Texas softball vs Oklahoma start time

Date: Wednesday, June 5

Time: 7:30 p.m. CDT

First pitch for Texas softball's Game 1 of the Women's College World Series championship is scheduled for 7 p.m. CDT.

Game 2 is at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Game 3, if needed, would be at 7 p.m. Friday.

Texas softball schedule 2024

Below is Texas softball's postseason schedule. For the Longhorns' full 2024 college softball schedule, click here.

Austin Regional

Friday, May 17: Texas 5, Siena 0

Saturday, May 18: Texas 14, Northwestern 2 (five innings)

Sunday, May 19: Texas 7, Northwestern 0

Austin Super Regional

Friday, May 24: Texas A&M 6, Texas 5

Saturday, May 25: Texas 9, Texas A&M 8

Sunday, May 26: Texas 6, Texas A&M 5

Women's College World Series:

Thursday, May 30: Texas 4, Stanford 0

Saturday, June 1: Texas 10, Florida 0 (five innings)

Monday, June 3: Texas 1, Stanford 0

Wednesday, June 5: vs. Oklahoma (WCWS final, Game 1)

Thursday, June 6: vs. Oklahoma (WCWS final, Game 2)

Friday, June 7*: vs. Oklahoma (WCWS final, Game 3)

* If necessary

